Tyson Alexander’s second-place finish in Houston a Testament to perseverance | Golf News and Tour Information

He admitted he needs to be more “meticulous” in his preparation to be good on tour consistently, but as Houston demonstrated and he believes, he’s not far off. As surprising as this result was, maybe future results won’t be so shocking; for someone who has chipped away at the sport for as long as he’s played, there’s still higher to climb. Just don’t expect it to happen overnight. Or over a week. Or a month. Or…you get the point. Jokes aside, Alexander may be golf’s tortoise, but it’s worth remembering that the tortoise won the race in the end.