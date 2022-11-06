Tysinger’s OT Goal Clinches the ODAC Championship for No. 16 Field Hockey

LEXINGTON, Va. – The No. 16 Washington and Lee University field hockey team claimed their second straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship title with a 1-0 overtime win over the No. 19 University of Lynchburg on Saturday afternoon.

It took just 67-seconds of extra-time to break a 60-minute scoreless stalemate as the top-seeded Generals(16-2) hoisted the ODAC field hockey Trophy with a 1-0 overtime triumph over the second Seeded Hornets (17- 4).



Petyon Tysinger (Norfolk, Va./ Norfolk Academy) provided the winning score for the Generals. Kailey Fitzgerald (Chevy Chase, Md./ Georgetown Visitation) fired a shot at the Hornets’ cage, but keeper Kayla Brady was equal to the effort. Freddie Tobeason (New York, NY/ Groton) got a touch on the rebound, which Tysinger directed over the line for the clinching score with 8:53 on the overtime clock.



Saturday’s effort marks the second straight and fourth overall ODAC field hockey crown for Washington and Lee. It is also the fourth league title game determined outside of regulation with two extra-time contests (2006) and two games decided on penalty strokes (1991, 2001).



In addition to the conference hardware, Washington and Lee earned the ODAC’s automatic entry to the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Tournament. The field, including any possible at-large selections for conference teams, will be announced on NCAA.com on Sunday evening, November 6, at 10:30 pm ET.

There were just 21 shots between the two squads with the Generals responsible for 15 efforts towards the Hornets cage. Most offense came from the run of play with only four Corners awarded, three for W&L.



Lynchburg’s Brady made 10 saves, while W&L’s Abby Long (Kansas City, Mo. / Pembroke Hill) stopped both on-goal shots by the Hornets.



Tysinger’s winner marked her 14th goal of the season, giving her 34 points on the season. Tobeason’s assist tied Shenandoah University’s Farren Winter for tops in the ODAC with 12 helpers. That is a new single-season record for Washington and Lee, snapping the mark of 11 assists set by Sallie Armstrong in 2006.



Be sure to watch the selection show on NCAA.com on Sunday at 10:30 pm ET to learn of Washington and Lee’s bracket position and see if any additional ODAC teams earn at-large selections from the Division III Field Hockey Championship Committee.



ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Martha Hurley, Roanoke

Grace Vernarelli, Roanoke

Kelsey Jones, Shenandoah

Elise Velasquez

Brittany Claybaugh, Lynchburg

Ryleigh Cameron, Lynchburg

Kessa Romero, Lynchburg

Kailey Fitzgerald Washington and Lee

Tess Muneses Washington and Lee

Freddie Tobeason Washington and Lee

Peyton Tysinger Washington and Lee

–Generalssports.com–