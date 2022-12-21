‘Tyrrell Hatton Is Brilliant’: Golf World Reacts to Tour Pros Attempting Viral Soccer Challenge

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end, with Lionel Messi‘s Argentina winning the title at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. However, not before presenting the fans with a lot of memorable moments. The football Fever had even gotten onto the DP World Tour players, including players like Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahmas they attempted a famous challenge before the soccer world cup Finals held on December 18.

The European Tour is known to organize many challenges for the players to entertain them as well as the audience. From long-drive competitions to closest-to-the-pin challenges, the golf organization has conducted way too many programs for its players during official events.

Since it is the FIFA World Cup season, the tour officials have planned and organized a lot of fun activities for the competitors and have been religiously posting them on their social media profiles. Recently, they even did the ‘First Tour Challenge,’ and the way Golfers responded to it was very different.

Fans’ reaction to the DP World Tour players taking up the football challenge

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroyHatton, and Shane Lowry were some of the Golfers to take up the football challenge by the DP World Tour. And all of them had different approaches towards it.

Notably, the viewers can see that all players showcased how good their footwork was through their ball juggling skills. Almost all of them picked up the ball without any issues, and golf fans admired these qualities in their favorite players.

All Golfers in the video were eager to get the ball and show off their skills in soccer. However, that’s not the case with the English professional golfer Tyrrell Hatton. The way he ignored the soccer ball when it came to him made everyone love him even more.

Famous for losing control over his emotions, Hatton has been loved by everyone in the golf world. Notably, the golfer has always been involved in almost all the DP World Tour challenges.

When will Tyrrell Hatton and others play on the Tour events again?

After the Mauritius Open from December 14 to 18, the DP World never conducted a tournament. According to the europeantour.com website, the organization will not have another official event in 2022. The next event in the 2022-2023 season will start from the Hero Cup from January 13 to 15.

Challenges or fun activities have always been part of the DP World Tour events. And this time, they took up the FIFA World Cup-related topic to do some challenges. After watching the video, how would you rate the Golfers in terms of their soccer skills?

