Tyrone football officially gets win | News, Sports, Jobs

From Mirror reports

District 6 high school football chairman Ralph Cecere and Tyrone Athletic director Luke Rhoades both confirmed that Saint Marys’ forfeit to Tyrone in a game that was scheduled to be played Friday became official on Tuesday morning.

The teams were originally scheduled to play a home-and-home series, and the Flying Dutchmen played at Tyrone last season. The game was tied 14-14 before Saint Marys pulled its starters in a game Tyrone won, 28-14.

Saint Marys decided early this year it was not going to play Tyrone in the final week of the regular season this year, but the communication of that decision never made its way to Tyrone.

The Golden Eagles will receive 160 playoff points — 100 for the win over a fellow 3A school and 10 points for each of Saint Marys’ six wins.

Tiger icers win

The Hollidaysburg Area High School ice hockey team opened its season Tuesday night with a 7-2 win over Westmont Hilltop at Galactic Ice.

The Tigers, up 5-0 after two periods, got two goals and two assists from Isaac Miller to go with Braden Burkey who finished with one goal and two assists. Carson Young, Julian Drass and Jaydon Mentzer each added solo goals for Hollidaysburg.

Young also contributed three assists. Hollidaysburg plays Altoona at Galactic Ice next on Thursday, Nov. 3.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Westmont Hilltop 0 0 2 — 2

Hollidaysburg 2 3 2 — 7

First period: H–Miller (Young, Horn), 10:57; H–Burkey (unassisted), 10:37

Second period: H–Young (Miller, Burkey), 16:51; Horn (Young, Miller), 11:06; H–Miller (Young), :20.

Third period: WH–Rozich (Glessner), 9:19; H–Mentzer (Weise), 7:53; WH—Rozich (Burnheimer), 5:10; H—Drass (Burkey), 2:45.

Clays: H–T. Duey 21 shots, 19 saves; WH–Crespo, 54 shots, 47 saves

Records: Hollidaysburg (1-0)

Tennis teams out

Central Cambria, Bedford and State College all were eliminated in the first round of the high school girls team tennis championships on Tuesday.

In Class 2A, Conrad Weiser swept Central Cambria, 5-0, and Knoch blanked Bedford, 5-0. In Class 3A, Mount Lebanon downed State College, 5-0.