Tyrese Samuel wants to shed the ‘potential’ label

Tyrese Samuel finished a crisp pick-and-roll with a two-handed dunk. A few possessions later, handling in transition, he pulled up at the top of the arc and swished a 3-pointer.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound senior was one of Seton Hall basketball’s best players at Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, but his ability is no revelation to Pirate fans. The question is, and always has been: Can the explosive forward sustain it for 30 games?

“I want to prove everyone wrong,” Samuel said Tuesday during Big East Media Day. “I’m tired of hearing, ‘Oh, he oozes potential.’ This year I want to show people who I am – how I can play with aggression.”

Unlocking Samuel has been a focus for new Pirates Coach Shaheen Holloway since he took the job. His predecessor, Kevin Willard, specialized in player development but never quite got there. Suffice it to say their methods differ.

Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) reacts after scoring in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Prudential Center.

“They (Holloway) came in with this high intensity, and some of us weren’t used to that,” Samuel said. “Now it’s second nature. I understand what he wants and how he wants us to play.”

Holloway is OK with Samuel attempting 3-pointers (he’s a career .294 shooter from distance) provided he brings it on defense and on the glass. There were times last year when Samuel did that; witness an 11-rebound, 4-block showing against seventh-ranked Texas. But it never came together on a consistent basis. They wound up averaging 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.

