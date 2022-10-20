Tyrese Samuel wants to shed the ‘potential’ label

Tyrese Samuel finished a crisp pick-and-roll with a two-handed dunk. A few possessions later, handling in transition, he pulled up at the top of the arc and swished a 3-pointer.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound senior was one of Seton Hall basketball’s best players at Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, but his ability is no revelation to Pirate fans. The question is, and always has been: Can the explosive forward sustain it for 30 games?

“I want to prove everyone wrong,” Samuel said Tuesday during Big East Media Day. “I’m tired of hearing, ‘Oh, he oozes potential.’ This year I want to show people who I am – how I can play with aggression.”

Unlocking Samuel has been a focus for new Pirates Coach Shaheen Holloway since he took the job. His predecessor, Kevin Willard, specialized in player development but never quite got there. Suffice it to say their methods differ.

“They (Holloway) came in with this high intensity, and some of us weren’t used to that,” Samuel said. “Now it’s second nature. I understand what he wants and how he wants us to play.”

Holloway is OK with Samuel attempting 3-pointers (he’s a career .294 shooter from distance) provided he brings it on defense and on the glass. There were times last year when Samuel did that; witness an 11-rebound, 4-block showing against seventh-ranked Texas. But it never came together on a consistent basis. They wound up averaging 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.

“He has ‘wow’ moments all the time; it’s the consistency that’s there now,” postgrad guard Jamir Harris said. “He has a chip on his shoulder that I definitely feel like in previous years hasn’t necessarily been there as much as it’s been there this year.”

As the Lone four-year Pirate, Samuel is thrust into a leadership role on a Squad with five transfers and three freshmen.

“I’m the guy who has to show everybody the ropes – what this conference is about, how physical it is, how you have to grind out games,” he said.

It’s clear Samuel is going to have a big role this season. Holloway likes the way he’s responded so far, but wants him to play with more of an edge. The hope is that Saint Peter’s transfer KC Ndefo, the Ultimate edgy frontcourt defender, will rub off. Look for the two of them to play together quite a bit.

Given how Holloway prefers a deep rotation to keep intensity high, don’t expect eye-popping stats from Samuel or anyone in blue and white this year. The dunks and 3-pointers are fun, but impact will be measured by box-outs and floor burns, too. Getting Samuel to put it all together is front of mind for the new coach.

“Rese, there are no limits to how high his ceiling could be this year,” Harris said. “He’s put in a lot of work and it’s going to show.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected]