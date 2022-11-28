Tyrese Maxey, NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers knocking off Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to handle business on Sunday as they knocked off the Orlando Magic on the road 133-103. It was a terrific Offensive night for the Sixers as they shot 64.5% from the floor overall and they knocked down 11 triples on the night with 32 assists.

Once again, Philadelphia got big nights from Shake Milton and Tobias Harris in order to pick up a win on the road. Milton had 29 points on 10-for-13 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds and Harris had 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting with five rebounds and five assists.

The win is Philadelphia’s second straight as they continue to work through injuries to Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey as well. With those three out, they are undoubtedly at home watching and Maxey had a reaction to the win as he joined NBA Twitter with thoughts on the short-handed Sixers knocking off the young Magic.