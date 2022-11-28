Tyrese Maxey, NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers knocking off Magic
The Philadelphia 76ers were able to handle business on Sunday as they knocked off the Orlando Magic on the road 133-103. It was a terrific Offensive night for the Sixers as they shot 64.5% from the floor overall and they knocked down 11 triples on the night with 32 assists.
Once again, Philadelphia got big nights from Shake Milton and Tobias Harris in order to pick up a win on the road. Milton had 29 points on 10-for-13 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds and Harris had 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting with five rebounds and five assists.
The win is Philadelphia’s second straight as they continue to work through injuries to Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey as well. With those three out, they are undoubtedly at home watching and Maxey had a reaction to the win as he joined NBA Twitter with thoughts on the short-handed Sixers knocking off the young Magic.
Shake Milton’s last 5 games:
27 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 66% FG
16 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 50% FG
22 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 56% FG
24 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 54% FG
29 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 77% FG pic.twitter.com/DIW2cy82NP
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 28, 2022
Shake Milton (Prev. 6 Games) –
• 22 PPG
• 6 DEG
• 6 REB
• 59% FG
• 48% 3P
This is the first stretch of Milton’s career where he’s averaged 20+ PPG AND 5+ AST … pic.twitter.com/J1ki9TuvWo
— Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) November 28, 2022
Shake Milton should still get consistent minutes moving forward when Harden/Maxey are healthy.
— Michael KB (@therealmikekb) November 28, 2022
Think we’ve reached a point where you have to stagger Shake Milton and Tobias Harris. Did not imagine I’d type that sentence.
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 27, 2022
Fantastic start for Tobias Harris. Aggressive, decisive and has already scored at all three levels — including a strong, impressive finish on Bol Bol.
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 27, 2022
Danuel House Jr was such an underrated pickup this year
— ry (@NinjaBands) November 28, 2022
Shake Milton (@SniperShake) is on another Absolute tear tonight.
27 PTS / 9-12 fg (!) / 3-6 3fg
him
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 28, 2022
