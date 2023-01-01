Tyrese Maxey Appreciates Joel Embiid’s ‘Best Player’ Praise

The Philadelphia 76ers dealt with a handful of key injuries early on during the 2022-2023 NBA season. James Harden was the first starter to go out with an injury, as he suffered a tendon strain in his foot in November.

Tyrese Maxey was the second, as he suffered a fracture a couple of weeks later. Although Maxey was initially rumored to be returning to the court within three to four weeks of his diagnosis, the star guard took much longer than expected to get back.

