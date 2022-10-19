Tyrese Haliburton’s first-world basketball problem

Sometimes after games last season Tyrese Haliburton would sit down and rewind the night in his head. He’d dissect how many shots he took and wonder why he hadn’t taken more. He couldn’t answer his own question.

He was the Lottery pick graced with a golden, if wonky, jumper and a green light who just didn’t shoot enough. Even in the NBA, this was a Champagne problem. Yet, they couldn’t solve it.

Reminders tailed him. Drew Hanlen, his trainer, would call and ask why he had only taken six shots, or eight, or whatever insufficient-for-a-41-percent-career-3-point-shooter number. That is God awful,” he’d hear Hanlen say over the phone. His mom might tell him, or his dad, or his girlfriend.

He watched the film, and inevitably a clip popped up that beseeched someone to ask him again.

Tyrese, why didn’t you shoot this?

“Yeah, I don’t have an answer for you there,” he would grate.

This has been Haliburton’s burden. The need for self-restraint. The desire to avoid bad shots. The drive for ruthless efficiency, which he believed could be found mostly outside himself.

This battle with his own Governor made sense in his teens, when Haliburton was a lackluster recruit. A shoot-first, care later approach fits better on a five-star prodigy, not a three-star prospect on the way to Iowa State from Oshkosh, Wisc. Or in Ames, where there were three top-100 recruits in his class. Or even in Sacramento, when Haliburton was dropped into a backcourt with a max contract starting point guard.

But if the last year has taught Haliburton anything, it is that the time for deference is over.

Last winter, Haliburton thought he couldn’t get moved, that the cold-hearted realities of the league wouldn’t apply to him. He was wrong.