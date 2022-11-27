Tyrese Haliburton leads the NBA with this shocking stat

One of the signs of a good point guard is their ability to control the ball without turning it over too much. It appears as if Tyrese Haliburton is out ahead of the pack when it comes to doing just that. During the last five seasons, Haliburton has had three games of at least 15 assists with zero turnovers as per the Twitter page StatMuse. The rest of the NBA has three combined.

Most games with 15+ assists on 0 turnovers in the last 5 seasons: 3 — Tyrese Haliburton

3 — Rest of NBA combined pic.twitter.com/WrAsyOW1Ic — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 26, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton is only in his third season in the NBA but has already blossomed into a star player. Originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft, they inexplicably traded him to the Indiana Pacers midway through last season. Earlier this year, Haliburton blasted the Kings organization for having no type of culture.

As far as his passing is concerned, Haliburton is arguably the best in the league right now at distributing the ball. He is Tops in the NBA in assists at 11.1. He’s currently the only player in the league that’s dishing out double-figures in assists. His last four games, he dished out 15, 14, 14, and 14 assists respectively.

That’s not to say he can’t score. He’s leading the Pacers in scoring at 19.9 points per game and shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range. The Pacers were once thought to be a team that was going to be in the running for Victor Wembanyama. But with Haliburton leading the way, they are currently 11-7 and sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.