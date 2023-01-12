Tyrese Haliburton exits the Indiana Pacers game against the New York Knicks with a knee injury

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton exited the Pacers game on Wednesday against the New York Knicks with a left knee injury.

With under three minutes to go in the third quarter, Haliburton ended up limping after it appeared both Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Jackson landed on him after his layup attempt was blocked. They got back on defense slowly before exiting the game a few seconds later. His left shoe was still off as he went to the locker room, and he was moving without any assistance, although he was limping.

