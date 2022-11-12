Tyrese Haliburton, Benedict Mathurin Reflect On Chemistry, Carlisle, NBA Draft

Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Rookie By Benedict Mathur spoke at length with Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer regarding their Chemistry during Indiana’s Surprisingly solid 5-6 start to the 2022/23 NBA season, Mathurin’s willingness to be coached up, and how they may have been Overlooked in their drafts. Haliburton was selected with the No. 12 pick in 2020 out of Iowa State, and Mathurin was drafted at No. 6 this summer out of Arizona.

The 6’5″ Haliburton is averaging a career-best 21.6 PPG, 9.9 APG, 4.6 RPG and 1.8 APG this year for the Pacers. The 6’6″ Mathurin is averaging 20.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.2 APG. That points average ranks Mathurin behind just No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero‘s 23.5 PPG among rookies.

The full conversation is well worth a read, as is par for the course when it comes to O’Connor. Here are some highlights.

On their quick chemistry:

“We play off each other well,” Haliburton said. “I think his game complements mine in the sense of, I play a lot of spread pick-and-roll where I’m attacking downhill or getting the floater, but also facilitating out of it. When teams have to tag on the big or come over to help on me, I can give it to him on the second side. He’s such a downhill force getting to the cup and scoring the basketball, he’s really hard to guard on the second side of actions. So, I think naturally, it just is a good fit.”

“A player like Ty, he is really good with the ball in his hands, so I don’t need to have the ball as much in my hands,” Mathurin commented. “I’m trying to do the stuff, cutting and just the other stuff, just so we can just be great on the court together.”

On Mathurin’s stated desire to improve his game with the help of head Coach Rick Carlisle:

“We had practice yesterday, and then I wasn’t going too hard, and I told him, ‘I don’t take anything personal,'” Mathurin said. “‘If I don’t do this right, just tell me,” and I feel like today, he made sure he was on me a little bit. They told me to run harder and to do stuff at a good pace.”

“He’s the only guy I’ve ever seen watch film with the head Coach in the back of the plane,” Haliburton observed. “He’ll watch all of his. I watch film with our video guys and stuff. He goes back there with Coach and watches his film after games, good or bad. And that just shows he’s hungry, wants to get after it. You don’t see guys in the NBA doing that. We’re young guys and we both just want to be great. But you see the hunger that he has.”

On how they may have been undervalued in their respective drafts:

“Talent evaluation’s not easy,” Haliburton conceded. “And there’s misses… You can’t evaluate the willingness to get better. You can’t evaluate their growth in IQ, their want to learn, their want to be coached hard. You can’t evaluate those things. So there’s so much more that goes into it that you can ask all the questions you want. You can go ask somebody’s college coach, you can go ask their parents. You can go ask whatever you want. They’re going to lie. Of course they’re going to lie. They want their guy to get drafted higher. Definitely there’s guys that got drafted ahead of me, I know I’m better right now. I knew I was better than at the time. I know [Mathurin] feels the same way right now.”