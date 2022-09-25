Tyreek Hill Seemingly Attacks Former Team Chiefs in 5 Word Message, NFL World Calls It “Bullsh*t”

Tyreek Hill parting ways with the Chiefs was unarguably the most shocking news for the fans this offseason. Although he made a choice on his own, the wideout seems to have a justification for it. In fact, his recent comments on the ongoing ASU drama shower light on his disappointment with Kansas City.

Former Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards, who was currently serving at Arizona State, stepped away from his duties this week. Per reports, it was the result of a conspiracy brewed by the ASU Football staff who leaked the inside information to the opponents and had Edwards get fired from his position.

The internet world reacted furiously to this theory. The Athletic’s Doug Haller was the first person to disclose the news, saying that an Unnamed Coach told the media outlets that “it wasn’t hard to get intel on this season’s team because some within Arizona State athletics wanted a coaching change.”

As soon as the news went viral, Tyreek Hill intervened and tweeted, “It will be your own people.” This comment took no time to spread like wildfire, and fans called out the Veteran for blaming his former team. Previously, the Six-time Pro-Bowler mentioned that he didn’t receive enough respect from the franchise, and the Chiefs didn’t utilize him properly.

As a result, their relationship fell apart. “If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me, and the Chiefs fell apart right there,” they added.

Moreover, he also claimed that he talked about this issue with head coach Andy Reid and the quarterback to make a deal or at least restructure the guaranteed money, but no one responded in his favor.

The NFL world is Furious with Tyreek Hill for putting the blame on the Chiefs

This offseason made Tyreek Hill one of the greatest-paid receivers in the NFL. They signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. The contract also assures him $72.2 million in guaranteed money, arguably the best compared to what he was earning at Kansas City. One of the users shot Arrows at the wideout.

The NFL is all about business, and there is no place for personal grudges. Dolphins found an opportunity and took it. This is one of the prime examples of the fact that no one is permanent in the league. The franchise with more aggression and money in its purse makes the call.

