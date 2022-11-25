Tyreek Hill not NFL yardage leader after big night for Jefferson, for now

The Miami Dolphins NFL leading receiver, Tyreek Hill, no longer finds himself at the top of the NFL rankings after a big Justin Jefferson night.

Thursday night brought Miami Dolphins fans the joy of watching the Patriots lose their fifth game of the season, but it came with a cost. Hill, the NFL receiving leader in yardage all season long, is no longer at the top.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson posted 131 yards and a touchdown on Thursday which now puts him in the league for the best WR in the NFL, yardage wise but that could be something he holds on to for a short while.

Hill is now trailing Jefferson by 84 yards with the Houston Texans on deck this Sunday so yes, Jefferson holds the lead because the Dolphins and Hill haven’t played yet.

This is one of those healthy competitions that really only play out off the field. Both receivers are incredible in their own ways and both are trying to become the first WRs in NFL history to post a 2,000-yard season. Currently, Jefferson sits at 1,232 and Hill is at 1,148 yards.

Both receivers have a very good chance at getting to that 2k mark if they keep playing at this level.

In third is Bills receiver Stephon Diggs who trails Hill by 38 yards with one extra game under his belt as well. The Bills beat the Lions on Thursday.

None of the three teams are focusing right now on getting their top WRs a record but they are relying on them to beat opposing teams.

As for Jaylen Waddle? Well, he is still in the top five with 878 yards putting him 354 yards behind Jefferson, with this weekend’s game to go!