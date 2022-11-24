Tyreek Hill declares he should have ‘kept playing soccer’ amid World Cup excitement

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted that he should have “kept playing soccer” because of the energy from the sport during the ongoing World Cup.

should of kept playing soccer the energy be so electric — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 23, 2022

Hill, who is arguably the fastest player in the NFL, would probably be a fun player to watch in a soccer game because of that elite speed. However, Dolphins fans are certainly glad that he kept playing football, as Hill has turned around the team’s offense with his great play this season.

This season, Hill has already caught 81 of his 106 targets for 1,148 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards so far in the 2022 campaign.

After being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins during the offseason, Hill is having arguably the best season of his career with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball.

Hill has a chance to break 2,000 receiving yards if he finishes the regular season strong. That would be a rare accomplishment. To put things into perspective, Hill’s career-high for receiving yards is 1,479 when he was playing with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

The World Cup has captured the attention of sports fans and athletes across the world recently, and there have been plenty of fun games in the group stage so far.

It appears Hill is one of the athletes captivated by the games, but fans won’t have to worry about him making a career change any time soon.

Hill signed a massive deal with the Dolphins that kicks in following the 2022 season. Hill is under contract with Miami through the 2026 season, and he should remain a Dolphin unless the team has a reason to trade or cut him over these next several seasons.

If he keeps putting up the numbers he has so far in the 2022 season, that won’t be on the table for Miami.

The Dolphins have a real chance to make the Playoffs in Mike McDaniel’s first season as the team’s head coach, which would be a huge step forward after narrowly missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons.

If the Dolphins make it there, Hill should continue to play a massive role on offense as the No. 1 option in the passing game.