Tyree Wilson: College football stats, highlights, records

Before Tyree Wilson began his rise up the NFL draft boards, he transferred to Texas Tech to blossom into a star. The move to the Red Raiders in 2020 turned Wilson from an unheralded three-star recruit into a potential top-five pick.

Here’s more on Wilson’s college career.

The vitals are Tyree Wilson

School: Texas A&M/Texas Tech
Position: Outside linebacker/edge rusher
Height: 6-6
Weight: 275 pounds
Years active: 2018-2022

Here are Tyree Wilson’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES SOLO TKL AST TKL TOT TKL TFL SACKS PD FF
2018 (R&D) Redshirt
2019 (R&D) 11 7 5 13 4 1.5 0 0
2020 (TTU) 9 7 3 10 1.5 1.5 0 0
2021 (TTU) 13 26 12 38 13.5 7 1 0
2022 (TTU) 10 36 25 61 14 7 0 1
Career 43 76 45 122 33 17 1 1

Wilson, a native of New London, Texas, signed with Texas A&M over offers that included Arkansas, Florida and more per 247Sports. After redshirting his freshman year and playing sparingly in his redshirt freshman season, Wilson transferred to Texas Tech in 2020.

What kind of prospect was Tyree Wilson in high school?

Wilson was a three-star defensive end at West Rusk High School in New London, Texas. Wilson was a top-75 player in the state of Texas — depending on the recruiting service — in the class of 2020.

Wilson finished his career with 249 career tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in three seasons. As a senior, Wilson earned Texas District 9-3A Defensive MVP and an AP Class 3A second-team all-state honors after making 126 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. During his junior season, Wilson was a second-team all-state selection and first-team all-district selection after making 74 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. Wilson made 52 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a sophomore.

What was Tyree Wilson’s record in college?

After making his Red Raider debut during Week 2 of 2020 against Texas, Tyree Wilson played in every game until his final season was cut short by an injury against Kansas in 2022. Wilson and the Red Raiders finished 15-17 during his career, winning the 2021 Liberty Bowl.

What Awards did Tyree Wilson win in college?

Here are the Awards and honors Wilson won in college:

  • First-Team All-American by FWAA (2022)
  • Second-Team All-America selection by the AFCA and AP (2022)
  • First-Team All-Big 12 (2022)
  • Bednarik Award semifinalist (2022)
  • Top defensive lineman in Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (2022)
  • Defensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl (2021)
  • AP All-Bowl team (2021)
  • Honorable mention All-Big 12 (2021)

