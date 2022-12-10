Tyrea Allen Hired for 2023 season

Rosman has hired Tyrea Allen as its new football coach, the school announced Friday, three days after announcing the firing of Dusty Robinson, who did not win a game in his three seasons leading the program.

After concluding a football and track and field career at Mars Hill in 2009, Allen began coaching in Rosman as a middle school basketball assistant and joined the JV football staff the same year.

The 2004 Murphy Graduate continued coaching in various roles until 2016 and returned to the football coaching staff in 2019, when he became a teacher at Rosman High.

“Coach Allen has been part of the community for several years, and his character and compassion for the students of Rosman are unmatched,” Rosman principal Jason Ormsby said in the press release announcing the hiring. “Tyrea will bring a wealth of knowledge to the program, and his work ethic will help ensure that the Rosman football program will progress each year.”

In 2020, Allen became the JV head coach while continuing as a varsity assistant, compiling an 8-10 record over the past three seasons leading the JV team.

“When I was asked to be the next head football Coach for Rosman, there was a pause due to the shock of knowing I was considered for such an important task,” Allen said. “Upon reflection, I realized, by accepting this opportunity, what a tremendous blessing I had received. My experience and love for this community and the game of football have helped to prepare me for taking on the challenges that lay ahead.”

Allen was believed to be the first Black Coach to ever be on a Rosman High football staff. He becomes the sixth Black head football Coach in WNC history, four of whom are currently active and three of whom were hired since the end of the 2021 season.

In a 2021 interview, Allen said he “never even thought” about breaking barriers and expressed gratitude for the support he receives from a school with a student body population that’s more than 90% white.

“It has all been positive, uplifting and encouraging to know that even though I may look a little different than most,” Allen said, “people are still willing to stand beside me and help me to be the best that I can be.”

Rosman has struggled mightily in recent seasons, Entering 2023 tied for the longest losing streak (33 games) in the state. The last time the Tigers won more than three games was in 2015; they have gone 8-64 since.

Allen’s JV record would suggest there is potential for greater success than that, but there is nevertheless a long way to go.

“I know there is a lot of work to be done, and I am willing to go above and beyond to help this program to be successful,” Allen said. “This Honor that has been placed upon me, I do not take lightly, and I am excited to get started.”