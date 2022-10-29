Tymir Cardona’s goal-line interception seals Bombers’ 40-33 win – News-Herald

Maybe knowing what you’re doing is overrated.

Having a 35-inch vertical leap? Yeah, that’s never overrated.

Tymir Cardona, all 5-foot-7 of him, climbed the ladder for a one-handed interception with less than a minute to play to preserve Kenston’s 40-33 win over University in a Division III, Region 9 playoff opener Oct. 28.

Cardona, Kenston’s leading receiver this year, said he usually doesn’t play defense. But he came up with the defensive play of the game to give the 13th-seeded Bombers (8-3) the upset win over the fourth-seeded Preppers.

“I really didn’t know what I was doing,” Cardona said, “but I knew they were taking a shot to the end zone. My guy ran vertical and I had my hand on him, but I saw the ball in the air and I just made a play.

“I usually don’t try to catch one with one hand because I got yelled at.”

That wasn’t the case this time. After the interception, Kenston knelt on the ball three times to send the Bombers to a regional quarterfinal against Chaney.

“He’s phenomenal,” Kenston Coach Jeff Grubich said. “He’s a great athlete. I’m proud of how hard he’s worked.”

That the game came down to a defensive stop was somewhat of a surprise since the first half consisted of eight touchdowns by the two teams and a combined 639 yards of offense in the first 24 minutes of play.

But Kenston, which didn’t stop University one time in the first half and trailed, 27-25, got a pair of defensive stops to start the third quarter.

After forcing a University punt, Kenston needed only three plays to score, with Sean Patrick running three yards for the score.

On the next drive, Kenston’s defense got a stop on fourth down. Patrick capped that drive with a 10-yard run for a 40-27 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, University (8-2) fumbled and Kenston recovered on the 10. But an inadvertent whistle gave the Preppers possession, and they drove 90 yards, with Jackson Boland scoring on a one-yard run to cut the margin to 40 -33 with 6:36 left.

In an attempt to run out the clock and not give the ball to University, Kenston went for it on fourth-and-inches deep in its own territory. But a fumble on the play was recovered to give US the ball at virtual point-blank range.

“I bet on my kids. At the end of the day, I always bet on my kids,” Grubich said of his decision not to punt. “Unfortunately we fumbled the snap there. The defense had to come in and I bet on those guys, too, and they finished the game for us.”

Boland had a huge game for the Preppers, with four touchdown passes — two to Jonathan Diaz, one to Ryan Pattison and one to Brian Kellon — as well as a touchdown run.

“I’m proud of our quarterback. He came back and played his best game,” US Coach Ben Malbasa said. “I know he’s devastated over the last play, but boy, he made a ton of plays to get us there tonight. And boy, Brian Kellon is some kind of football player.

“I’m a proud football coach tonight.”

As usual, Sean Patrick did a lot of work for the Kenston offense. They scored four touchdowns with runs of 81, 49, 3 and 10 yards. His runs of 81 and 49 yards in the first half were one-play touchdown drives for the Bombers.

Nikko Georgiou had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Cardona and a 12-yard scoring run, both in the first.

Malbasa said Patrick was a big problem to defend all night long.

“Is the opponent having nuclear weapons a problem?” they said likening Patrick’s productivity to such devastation. “Yes. Yes.”

Said Patrick, “Every time I hit the hole, I had a good five or six yards. I knew it was going to be a long day for the defense. My linemen were blocking great. When we have that connection, we’re pretty much unstoppable.”

Both Patrick and Cardona said the Bombers felt like the underdog and disrespected as a No. 13 seeds

“Grube put up on the fence, ‘Do your 1 of 11,'” Patrick said. “We preached that. I felt like everybody did a good job.”

In the face of defeat, Malbasa shrugged.

“What could be better than a game that ends on the goal line?” they said.