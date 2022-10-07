Tyler Van Dyke named starter vs. North Carolina

Despite his struggles this season, Tyler Van Dyke will get the start for Miami against the UNC Football program this Saturday.

Following a demoralizing loss in their last outing, Miami has decided to stick with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for their upcoming contest against the UNC football program.

Miami is sticking with Tyler Van Dyke at QB Entering #UNC week Full notes from Miami head Coach Mario Cristobal Entering the Matchup with Carolina: https://t.co/8LHd4wMDXQ — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) October 3, 2022

Van Dyke, once considered one of the top quarterbacks in college football, has had a rough 2022 season so far.

Miami started the season 2-0 but dropped their last two games at Texas A&M and vs. Middle Tennessee State. In the loss against Middle Tennessee State, Van Dyke was benched midway through the 3rd quarter in favor of freshman Jake Garcia.

Going into the bye week, Miami had a decision to make at quarterback.

In the end, Coach Mario Cristobal decided to give Van Dyke the starting nod.

Van Dyke has reportedly shown “a great competitive response and ownership” during practice this week for the Hurricanes, per Manny Navarro.

Mario Cristobal is at the podium previewing Saturday’s North Carolina game and he reiterates that Tyler Van Dyke will start against the Tar Heels. Says he’s shown a great competitive response and ownership for his play in practice — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) October 3, 2022

Tyler Van Dyke will be tested this week as Miami hosts the 4-1 Tar Heels in their first conference game of the year.

Led by standout quarterback Drake Maye, North Carolina has posted one of the best offenses in the country. This was especially evident in their 41-10 blowout win last Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Bouncing back won’t be an easy task for Miami. Their game against the UNC football program will take place this Saturday at 4 pm on ESPN2.

