Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF WANG Opens Location in New York City

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang brand is getting its second storefront location, this time in New York City.

The new location will house the fall/winter 2022 collection including the Golf x Jeff Hamilton vegan leather jacket, commemorating the NYC store opening at shopping cornerstone, 35 Howard Street.

Golf Wang focuses on Americana staples with quirky elements in Tailoring and embellishments along with prints in several of the popular pieces that make this brand much more than a mere designer label.

The e-commerce features the brand’s signature yellow, circling the collared jackets with impressive embroideries and swaggy patterns that read retro, but feel very new—like the artist’s music.

The most recent collection includes plays on wool, fur, mohair, and flannels. Early favorites include the Grand Logo Fur Down Jacket and Gunpoint Shell Jacket.

Image via Publicist

The Los Angeles storefront opened on October 26, 2017, to fanfare and housed not only the original collection, but the Creator’s GOLF le Fleur x Converse Collaboration which originated in Seoul. That collection, specifically, included three different versions of the sneaker in vanilla, yellow, and green with bomber jackets in Sherpa, tees, and bucket hats.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, as to whether Tyler, the Creator is having an opening event for the New York location—his Fairfax, LA event had A$AP Rocky, Luka Sabbat, Kali Uchis, and Solange in attendance.

The latter most recently made history when she became the first Black woman to compose a score for the New York City Ballet during the 10th anniversary of the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala.

The Golf Wang New York City store hours will be Monday through Saturday: 11am – 7pm and Sunday: 12pm – 6pm.