Tyler Manoa No Longer With UCLA Football, Enters Transfer Portal

The Bruins have lost one of their longest-tenured players up front.

Left tackle Tyler Manoa has left UCLA football and will be Entering the transfer portal, Coach Chip Kelly told the media ahead of the team’s Wednesday morning’s practice. The fifth-year senior was a defensive lineman before this past spring, when he became the latest Bruin to move to the Offensive line, but his career in Westwood came to a close last week.

“Tyler Manoa is no longer with the program,” Kelly said. “Said he wants to go put his name in the Portal and transfer and see if he can play somewhere next year.”

