Tyler Lockett Suffers Hand Injury During Loss to 49ers

After a disappointing loss to the 49ers on Thursday Night Footballthe Seahawks’ rough night added another lowlight after it was announced that receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a hand injury during the game.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll told Reporters Lockett is expected to miss time after breaking a bone in his index finger late in Thursday’s 21–13 loss to San Francisco. Carroll did not confirm whether or not Lockett will need surgery or offer a possible timeline for his return, but noted that the eighth-year pro told him he hopes to return in two weeks.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button