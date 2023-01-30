Tyler Junior College Offensive Lineman Judea Milon Commits To Cincinnati Football

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats beefed up their Offensive front with a fourth O-line transfer over the weekend.

Tyler Junior College tackle Judea Milon committed to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Milon has two years of eligibility remaining at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds. The Offensive tackle chose Cincinnati over offers from California, BYU, Missouri, UCF, and others.

According to 247Sports, he is the 92nd-ranked transfer in the 2023 class and the seventh-ranked interior lineman. He should have a great chance to start in 2023 with no spots set in stone heading into spring practice.

