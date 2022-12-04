Tyler Jamison ready to lead PHN boys basketball to new heights

When it comes to Tyler Jamison, the tale of the tape is familiar by now. His accomplishments on the basketball court last season read like the back of a trading card.

The Port Huron Northern senior averaged 29.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game while guiding the Huskies to a 15-6 record and a MAC Blue title. In addition to being named the conference MVP, Jamison was selected to the Associated Press All-State team for Division 1.

There was also his 59-point performance in a win over Warren Cousino on Jan. 18, which set a school record. He eventually became the program’s all-time leading scorer on March 3.

How does one top such a season? That’s anybody’s guess. As for Jamison, outdoing past achievements isn’t on his radar.

