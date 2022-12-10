Tyler Hudanick Named Offensive Line Coach for USF Football

Hudanick worked with USF head Coach Alex Golesh at both Tennessee and UCF

TAMPA, DEC. 9, 2022 – University of South Florida Head Coach Alex Golesh has named Tyler Hudanick as the Bulls’ Offensive line Coach on his first USF football staff.

Hudanick, a former Offensive line starter at UCF, previously worked with Golesh on the coaching staff at Tennessee and UCF assisting in directing high-powered offenses.

“Tyler played in the state of Florida and I have worked with him at two places,” Golesh said. “He brings the same approach to coaching as he did to playing – Incredible leadership and toughness. He is a highly Intelligent young Offensive mind, an elite teacher and a detail-oriented person.”

Hudanick was most recently a Graduate Assistant at Tennessee (2021-22) working with the Offensive line on Josh Heupel’s staff, where he worked with Golesh who was serving as the Offensive Coordinator for the nation’s most explosive offense. The Vols improved a scoring offense that skyrocketed 107 spots from 108th in the country in 2020 to seventh in 2021 and first in 2022. In 2022, Tennessee posted 10 wins and a No. 6 College Football Playoff ranking as the UT offense ranked No. 1 in the Nation in scoring (47.33), yards per game (538.1), points per possession (3.24) and yards per play (7.35).

Hudanick worked for two seasons at UCF (2019-20), starting as a Volunteer quality control Assistant (2019) and transitioning to an Offensive Graduate Assistant (2020) on Heupel’s staff. In 2020, he worked with co-offensive coordinator/tight ends Coach Golesh on an offense that saw the Knights rank second in FBS football in total offense (568.1), fourth in passing offense (357.4), seventh in total passing yards (3,574) and eighth in scoring offense (42.2).

Hudanick was a member of UCF’s 2017 and 2018 American Athletic Conference Championship teams and the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl winning team. He started 28 games in his career on the Offensive line for the Knights, helping the team to set a new program record for single-season rushing in 2018.

A native of Harmony, Pa., he was a member of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 (2013 & 2014) and was a Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team member as a senior playing at Seneca Valley High School.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from UCF in the spring of 2019.

