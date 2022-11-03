Tyler Herro traveled on game Winner to beat Kings, NBA says

Tyler Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift the Miami Heat over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night should have been ruled a trip, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute report.

Herro ended his dribble with a pump fake at the top of the arc and established his left foot as his pivot foot, “which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot,” the report published Thursday said.

The game was tied at 107 before Herro’s shot when in. Sacramento was without a timeout and had to toss a crosscourt pass with less than two seconds remaining that resulted in an Offensive foul, giving Miami the win.

Kings Coach Mike Brown was Adamant Herro had traveled.

“Tyler Herro’s a great player,” Brown said. “But he traveled. He traveled on the last play. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys.

“… They said it wasn’t a travel. If that’s not a travel, I don’t know what the definition of a travel is. Again, I don’t know, maybe they’re caught up in the excitement of the crowd. Maybe it’s the Miami Heat, and we’re the Sacramento Kings, and that’s Tyler Herro, and it’s a last-second shot.”

The loss was another Heartbreaker for a Kings team that dropped to 2-5, with many of the defeats coming down to the last few minutes. The Heat improved to 4-5.