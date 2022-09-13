Tyler Herro to Phoenix Suns? One Former NBA Coach Believes it’s Possible

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are likely to stroll into the regular season with their current rosters after grabbing the No. 1 seeds for their respective conferences last season. Both teams were listed as top destinations for Kevin Durant, and both teams look to once again find themselves back in the NBA Finals.

In a league that has proven to throw more curveballs than the MLB in terms of drama and offseason suspense, moves can never truly be ruled out.

The Suns reportedly inquired about Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic and his availability, but nothing has materialized quite yet.

