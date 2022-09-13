Tyler Herro to Phoenix Suns? One Former NBA Coach Believes it’s Possible

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are likely to stroll into the regular season with their current rosters after grabbing the No. 1 seeds for their respective conferences last season. Both teams were listed as top destinations for Kevin Durant, and both teams look to once again find themselves back in the NBA Finals.

In a league that has proven to throw more curveballs than the MLB in terms of drama and offseason suspense, moves can never truly be ruled out.

The Suns reportedly inquired about Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic and his availability, but nothing has materialized quite yet.

Phoenix is ​​reportedly in search of a post-up power forward according to John Gambadoro, but a recently suggested trade by former Heat Coach David Thorpe has another idea in mind.

Tyler Herro for Cameron Johnson.

Instantly, that’s a no from both sides and fanbases, as both are youthful yet coveted pieces of their franchise. Herro finished above Johnson for NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting while Johnson was selected just a couple picks earlier in the NBA Draft.

On True Hoop, Thorpe offered the following:

“Though four years older than Herro, Johnson went two Picks ahead of him in 2019,” he said.

“An excellent defender who is improving, Johnson also hit 39 percent of his 3s in his first three seasons and 41 percent in the past two postseasons. Like Herro, he has been a solid role player on one of the league’s elite teams.

“He is not the scorer or shot Creator Herro is, and that matters to Miami; yet Johnson did score 12 points a game on the second unit of a very balanced offense. He should get more 3-point looks in Miami, meaning he’ d fill some of the 3-and-D void from [P.J.] Tucker’s departure.”

Both Johnson and Herro are due for contract extensions this offseason.

Many people on Miami’s side would balk at this option, but the reality is the Suns may very well have the same reaction. Both organizations value the Suggested chess pieces highly.

