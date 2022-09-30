Tyler Herro Throws Shade At NBA Players While Talking About His Contract Extension: “There’s Players Across The League That Have Gotten Paid Who I Know I’m Better Than.”

Tyler Herro Throws Shade At NBA Players While Talking About His Contract Extension: “There's Players Across The League That Have Got Paid Who I Know I'm Better Than.

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have a big question to answer this season. The Sharpshooter is looking to get a huge contract extension and the team is yet to give it to him. After a solid 2021-22 NBA season, Herro is now ready to hit the bank and ink a pretty huge deal to stay in South Beach for the long term.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button