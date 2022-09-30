Tyler Herro Throws Shade At NBA Players While Talking About His Contract Extension: “There’s Players Across The League That Have Gotten Paid Who I Know I’m Better Than.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have a big question to answer this season. The Sharpshooter is looking to get a huge contract extension and the team is yet to give it to him. After a solid 2021-22 NBA season, Herro is now ready to hit the bank and ink a pretty huge deal to stay in South Beach for the long term.

However, that’s not as easy as it sounds for the Heat, who have tried to work things out to find the best deal for Herro. This player helped them reach the NBA Finals in 2020 and last season was great for the team that lost in the Eastern Conference Finals against the inspired Boston Celtics.

Well, Herro believes it is time for him to get paid and made a bold claim about other players who got big contracts and aren’t at the same level as he is. Tyler has a family now and he wants to provide for them at any cost.

Tyler Herro Throws Shade At NBA Players While Talking About His Contract Extension

During a recent conversation with Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Herro talked about his next contract and what he expects to get from the Heat. He made it clear he’s focused on basketball right now, while his agent is working to get the best deal for him.

“I’m just focused on the season and basketball,” he said from the podium at FTX Arena. “I’m going to let my agent take care of that.” “I was active early in the summer,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel of the extension window that opened in July. “Then I realized it wasn’t going to get done, if it does get done, until later. So I just told my agent to call me when it’s ready.” “So we haven’t really spoken much about the contract. Obviously, I tell him to call me when it’s ready. If it’s not ready, I continue to play my game and figure it out next summer.”

Herro confirmed his commitment to the team while throwing shade at other players who got the bag and aren’t better than him.

“We both know my worth,” he said of himself and the Heat. “I want to be in Miami, but it’s got to make sense for my family.” “There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So it’s got to be the right number,” he said.

This can be a huge make-or-miss situation for Miami. Herro was great last season, although he struggled a bit during the playoffs. If he can have another great season, become a starter, and prove why he deserves a nine-figure contract, then the Heat won’t have any problem offering him a long-term stay in South Beach.