Tyler Herro earns Mammoth contract extension with Miami Heat: NBA News

Former Kentucky Wildcats star and current Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just landed his first major payday.

After three standout seasons to begin his NBA career, Herro has earned a four-year, $130-million contract extension with Miami, according to ESPN Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Herro was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Now, he can focus on the upcoming NBA season without worrying about his contract.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2022

The 13th-overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Herro has appeared in 175 career games (33 starts) while recording 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He’s coming off his best season as a pro, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Herro, already one of the league’s young guards, hit 39.9% from deep last season and was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Herro and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson were the only NBA players to score 1,000+ points off the bench last season.

More importantly, Herro has been instrumental in helping Miami earn three-straight playoff berths since he joined the league, including a berth in the 2020 NBA Finals and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season alongside fellow former Wildcat Bam Adebayo.

Miami also earned an Eastern Conference-best 53-29 record last year and is once again projected to be one of, if not the top team in the East this coming season.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!!!