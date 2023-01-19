Tyler Forness’ top-14 wide receivers

The top wide receivers in the NFL draft are going to be a major topic of discussion. In fact, how I have my receivers ranked will be one that gets discussed significantly in the process.

I have one of the top receivers in this class by Consensus down much lower than most will have him and that is something I am comfortable with due to how I saw his film.

So far, I have watched 14 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft class and this is how I have them stacked up.

14. Florida’s Justin Shorter

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Georgia

Tyler’s Scouting report

13. Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

12. West Virginia’s Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

11. Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson

Iowastatevswvu 202201105 Bh

Tyler’s Scouting report

10. Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

9. Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

8. Houston’s Nathaniel Dell

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

7. Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba

Tyler’s Scouting report

6. LSU’s Kayshon Boutte

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5. SMU’s Rashee Rice

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

4. Boston College’s Zay Flowers

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

3. North Carolina’s Josh Downs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

2. USC’s Jordan Addison

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

1. TCU’s Quentin Johnston

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

