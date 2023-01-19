Tyler Forness’ top-14 wide receivers
The top wide receivers in the NFL draft are going to be a major topic of discussion. In fact, how I have my receivers ranked will be one that gets discussed significantly in the process.
I have one of the top receivers in this class by Consensus down much lower than most will have him and that is something I am comfortable with due to how I saw his film.
So far, I have watched 14 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft class and this is how I have them stacked up.
14. Florida’s Justin Shorter
Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Georgia
Tyler’s Scouting report
13. Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
12. West Virginia’s Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
11. Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson
Iowastatevswvu 202201105 Bh
Tyler’s Scouting report
10. Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
9. Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
8. Houston’s Nathaniel Dell
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
7. Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba
Tyler’s Scouting report
6. LSU’s Kayshon Boutte
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
5. SMU’s Rashee Rice
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
4. Boston College’s Zay Flowers
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
3. North Carolina’s Josh Downs
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
2. USC’s Jordan Addison
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler’s Scouting report
1. TCU’s Quentin Johnston
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Story Originally appeared on Vikings Wire