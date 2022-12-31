Tyler Buchner’s Run Game Success Accentuates Issues For South Carolina Football

The Gator Bowl slipped away from South Carolina in the second half, and a large part of it was their run defense woes. The Fighting Irish ran all over the Gamecocks to the tune of 5.7 yards per carry for 264 yards.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and he isn’t the first signal-caller to have rushing success against the garnet and black. Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees called inverted Veer concepts several times, and each time Buchner found creases.

