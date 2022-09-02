Tyler Beede converts basketball shoes to spikes
In the words of Mars Blackmon, it’s gotta be the shoes.
Over the last half-decade or so, Tyler Beede has eschewed the traditional models of baseball cleats, instead electing to rock sneakers-turned-spikes. The trend is a relatively new one in baseball, and Beede is one of many who’s riding the wave.
“I love the comfort of a basketball shoe more than a baseball shoe,” Beede said. “I just feel like I have more room in the shoe, and it’s a little more comfortable.”
The transition occurred in 2016, when Beede pitched for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the Giants. Beede began by modifying two pairs of Kobes — an all-black pair and a black-and-red pair, the latter of which matched Richmond’s color scheme. When the value of Kobes skyrocketed following the passing of namesake NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Beede converted to Kyries (the signature shoe of NBA star Kyrie Irving).
The process is pretty straightforward. Beede begins, shockingly, by purchasing a pair of kicks. These days, he uses Wil Crowe’s Nike account to customize the shoes to his liking. Beede then sends them to Custom Cleats, and a week later, the company sends the shoes back with the spikes installed. In his estimation, Beede has about six or seven pairs currently in his rotation.
The sneakers-turned-spikes trend has become increasingly popular over the last several years, but sneakers aren’t the only types of footwear that ballplayers have converted into spikes. Michael Lorenzen gained Popularity for wearing Vans converted into spikes. Beede recalled a friend who put cleats on wrestling shoes. Tyler Matzek has gone so far as to convert a pair of Christian Louboutins — yes, red bottoms — into cleats. Would Beede go that far?
“I don’t think I would,” Beede said. “I’ve never been a designer shoe guy, so I don’t know the comfort of them. But man, hey, if it’s comfortable for you and you want to throw something [spikes] on them, go ahead.”
