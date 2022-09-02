Tyler Beede converts basketball shoes to spikes

The process is pretty straightforward. Beede begins, shockingly, by purchasing a pair of kicks. These days, he uses Wil Crowe’s Nike account to customize the shoes to his liking. Beede then sends them to Custom Cleats, and a week later, the company sends the shoes back with the spikes installed. In his estimation, Beede has about six or seven pairs currently in his rotation.

The sneakers-turned-spikes trend has become increasingly popular over the last several years, but sneakers aren’t the only types of footwear that ballplayers have converted into spikes. Michael Lorenzen gained Popularity for wearing Vans converted into spikes. Beede recalled a friend who put cleats on wrestling shoes. Tyler Matzek has gone so far as to convert a pair of Christian Louboutins — yes, red bottoms — into cleats. Would Beede go that far?