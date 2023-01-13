Tyler Adams Voted 2022 Biosteel US Soccer Male Player Of The Year

This summer, the midfielder made a big move to the English Premier League with a $24 million transfer to Leeds United. Adams made an immediate impact at Elland Road, establishing himself as a mainstay in the line-up as he appeared in 13 of 14 matches for the club before the World Cup break.

In spring 2022, Adams wrapped up a three-and-a-half-year spell with RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. In his final appearance with the club, he helped Leipzig win its first-ever DFB-Pokal title against Freiburg. In total, Adams made 17 appearances and added one assist during his final stretch in Germany.

For the second time, fans were able to vote for the US Soccer Player and Young Player of the Year Awards with those votes weighted at 15% of the total. Of the five Finalists for the Male Player of the Year Award, Adams earned 71.6 percent of the overall tabulated votes followed by Christian Pulisic (14.7%) and Matt Turner (8.2%).

Votes for US Soccer Male and Young Male Player of the Year Awards are collected from respective National Team coaches, National Team players who have earned a cap in 2022, members of the US Soccer Board of Directors, US Soccer Athletes’ Council, professional league ( MLS and USL) head coaches, select media members and former players and administrators.

First awarded in 1984, 26 players have been awarded US Soccer Male Player of the Year. Current US Soccer Sporting Director Earnie Stewart won it in 2001. Landon Donovan holds the record for most awards, winning it four times, while Clint Dempsey won it on three occasions. Then eighteen-year-old Christian Pulisic became the youngest player to win the award in 2017.

PREVIOUS WINNERS



