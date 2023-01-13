Tyler Adams Voted 2022 Biosteel US Soccer Male Player Of The Year

This summer, the midfielder made a big move to the English Premier League with a $24 million transfer to Leeds United. Adams made an immediate impact at Elland Road, establishing himself as a mainstay in the line-up as he appeared in 13 of 14 matches for the club before the World Cup break.

In spring 2022, Adams wrapped up a three-and-a-half-year spell with RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. In his final appearance with the club, he helped Leipzig win its first-ever DFB-Pokal title against Freiburg. In total, Adams made 17 appearances and added one assist during his final stretch in Germany.

For the second time, fans were able to vote for the US Soccer Player and Young Player of the Year Awards with those votes weighted at 15% of the total. Of the five Finalists for the Male Player of the Year Award, Adams earned 71.6 percent of the overall tabulated votes followed by Christian Pulisic (14.7%) and Matt Turner (8.2%).

Votes for US Soccer Male and Young Male Player of the Year Awards are collected from respective National Team coaches, National Team players who have earned a cap in 2022, members of the US Soccer Board of Directors, US Soccer Athletes’ Council, professional league ( MLS and USL) head coaches, select media members and former players and administrators.

First awarded in 1984, 26 players have been awarded US Soccer Male Player of the Year. Current US Soccer Sporting Director Earnie Stewart won it in 2001. Landon Donovan holds the record for most awards, winning it four times, while Clint Dempsey won it on three occasions. Then eighteen-year-old Christian Pulisic became the youngest player to win the award in 2017.

PREVIOUS WINNERS


Year

Male Player of the Year

2022

Tyler Adams

2021

Christian Pulisic (3)

2020

Weston McKennie

2019

Christian Pulisic (2)

2018

Zack Steffen

2017

Christian Pulisic

2016

Jozy Altidore (2)

2015

Michael Bradley

2014

Tim Howard

2013

Jozy Altidore

2012

Clint Dempsey (3)

2011

Clint Dempsey (2)

2010

Landon Donovan (4)

2009

Landon Donovan (3)

2008

Tim Howard

2007

Clint Dempsey

2006

Oguchi Onyewu

2005

Kasey Keller (3)

2004

Landon Donovan (2)

2003

Landon Donovan

2002

Brad Friedel

2001

Earnie Stewart

2000

Chris Armas

1999

Kasey Keller (2)

1998

Coby Jones

1997

Kasey Keller

1996

Eric Wynalda

1995

Alexi Lalas

1994

Marcelo Balboa (2)

1993

Thomas Dooley

1992

Marcelo Balboa

1991

Hugo Perez

1990

Tab Ramos

1989

Mike Windischmann

1988

Peter Vermes

1987

Brent Goulet

1986

Paul Caligiuri

1985

Perry Van der Beck

1984

Rick Davis

