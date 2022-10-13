Tyler Adams, soccer star from Ketcham, helps bring Poughkeepsie fields

Tyler Adams often fantasized about becoming a professional soccer star, reaching a level at which he could earn international acclaim, and enjoy all the trappings of that success.

The Imaginary Wealth wouldn’t all be kept to himself, though. His dad vividly remembers the conversations with Adams, as a 12-year-old, when he first expressed interest in giving back to his community should he ever come close to fulfilling those soccer dreams.

“Not many people from my area have become professional athletes, so I knew that would be special, and it would give me a platform to help in some way,” the Roy C. Ketcham High School Graduate said. “When I think of the Hudson Valley, it’s not some predominantly rich place where all the kids have access to resources they want.”

Kenroy Brown playing on the mini soccer pitches at Pulaski Park in the City of Poughkeepsie on October 12, 2022. The new soccer facilities were installed through the support of Dutchess County native Tyler Adams, the US Soccer Foundation and the county.

Adams paused while speaking, smiling to himself as the cacophony of about 30 children playing soccer could be heard in the background.

The 23-year-old is in England, where he plays for a Premier League club, and he is training in preparation for the World Cup as a member of the US men’s national team. But what he heard during a phone conversation with the Journal was Audible evidence of another of his goals coming to fruition.

