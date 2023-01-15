Tyler Adams named US Soccer Male Player of the Year for 2022

Tyler Adams began 2022 confronting concerns about his role and future with RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old ended it as a midfield Anchor for Leeds United, an ever-present and inspirational World Cup Captain and US Soccer’s male player of the year.

Adams, who also lifted the DFB-Pokal before leaving Leipzig, was given the news Thursday during a Leeds team meeting via a video message from retired goalkeeper Tim Howard, a two-time winner of the award. US Soccer then announced the Honor on Friday as Leeds took the field at Aston Villa.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button