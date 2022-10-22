Tylar Connects For Goal and Assist in Clarkson’s 2-1 Win Over Union

Potsdam, NY – Both teams scored goals in the first five minutes of Saturday’s contest, but it was the Clarkson University Women’s Soccer team that picked up the game-winner in the second half as the Golden Knights earned a 2-1 win over Union College in Liberty League action Saturday afternoon at Hantz Field.

The Golden Knights moved to 8-5-2 overall and 3-3-1 in conference games while the Dutchwomen fell to 8-5-2 overall and 2-4-1 in the Liberty League. Clarkson looks to improve upon its standing in the Liberty League with a home game against St. Lawrence University on Tuesday evening.

Each team found the back of the net early on, with Union connecting in the first two minutes of the contest. The Dutchwomen Possessed the ball in Clarkson’s defensive end about 25 yards away from the goal, and Amanda Sgueglia sent a short pass from the left side back towards the middle to Emma Maley. From there, Maley took a touch and then lifted a shot from about 22 yards out towards the Clarkson goal, and it floated just out of reach of the Clarkson goalkeeper Molly DiCaprio putting Union on the board at 2:11.

The Golden Knights could have played on their heels for the rest of the half trying to come up with the equalizer, but the tying goal came on a surprising play less than two minutes later. Clarkson was awarded a free kick from close to mid-field and Julia Tyler sent what was supposed to be a long pass into the box. One Clarkson Offensive player tried to get a foot on the ball but missed, and the ball bounced towards Union keeper Abby Mitty. However, the ball had enough spin on it that it went through Mitty’s hands and in, giving Tylar a goal from roughly 50 yards away at the 3:49 mark.

Clarkson had plenty of opportunities to get a few more goals in the first half, with the best coming off from Maddie Lopol who hit the crossbar, but the teams headed into the half tied at 1-1.

The Knights would take the lead early in the second half, again on a free kick. Once more, it was Tylar that started the play from about 35-yards out, sending a pass into the box. The ball missed one Clarkson player’s foot on the way through, but Maddie Lopol was right behind and collected the pass, sending a shot to the opposite post at 49:56, making the score 2-1.

Union had a handful of chances in the second half after Clarkson’s second goal, with a header hitting the crossbar and DiCaprio collecting the save before it could roll in. Union had possession late and took a few shots, but none challenged the Clarkson defense as the saves made were on shots from distance or the attempts went wide of the frame.

Clarkson finished with a 15-10 lead in shots, but trailed in shots on goal 7-5. Clarkson had eight corner kicks to Union’s four. DiCaprio finished with six saves, while Mitty made two stops in the first half and Rachel Berliner stopped one shot in the second half for the Dutch women.