Ty-Laur Johnson commits to Penny Hardaway, Tigers

Penny Hardaway is on a recruiting roll.

Memphis basketball scored its fourth verbal commitment of the past seven days Saturday and sixth overall, when Ty-Laur Johnson, a four-star guard from Our Savior Lutheran School (Bronx, NY), joined the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class.

Johnson’s commitment comes a week after Hardaway made a major splash by landing commitments from San Ysidro (Calif.) teammates Mikey Williams (5-star combo guard) and JJ Taylor (4-star wing). Six days ago, Memphis also secured a commitment from Dream City Christian (Ariz.) wing David Tubek.

Johnson, a former standout player at St. Benedict Prep (NJ), picked Memphis over offers from NC State, Seton Hall, Mississippi State, Creighton, DePaul and others. The 6-foot, 160-pound sparkplug is rated the No. 66 overall Recruit in the country and the No. 11 point guard nationally by 247 Sports Composite. Landing Johnson moves the Tigers’ recruiting class ranking to fifth nationally, moving ahead of Tennessee, Oregon, Iowa State and Ohio State.

