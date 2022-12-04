TWSN 2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

1. Houston Texans – Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

Everyone knows the Houston Texans have many holes in their roster and are years away from competing in an AFC loaded with many playoff caliber teams. The purpose of this selection is to select the best overall prospect on the draft board. Edge rushers are a hot commodity in the NFL and have shown to signal handily wreck gameplans for opponents like Micah Parsons and TJ Watt. Anderson Jr. has 34.5 sacks in his college career as he should be the top prospect on every team’s draft board. Will Anderson Jr. has elite quickness, speed, strength, and play recognition to make an immediate impact in Houston. He is 6’4, 243 pounds and a day one starter as soon as he’s drafted. Bryce Young is appealing, but there is no reason to draft him with no help around him. The Texans will be in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes in 2024 after they have time to fill out their roster.

2. Chicago Bears – Myles Murphy, Defensive End, Clemson

After trading away Robert Quinn, the Chicago Bears need more help on their defensive line. They currently only have generated 69 pressures on the season, which is the fourth lowest, and they have only turned 16 of them into sacks. In addition, they need someone to help seal off the end in the rushing aspect as they are allowing the third most rushing yards with 1,727 yards. The perfect player to come in and cause an instant disruption for offenses is Myles Murphy. He imposes his physicality every time he is on the field with the motor he plays with. There is a reason he has 112 tackles and 17.5 sacks over three years, and would be a boost for the Bears.

3. Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams – Bryce Young. Quarterback, Alabama

The best quarterback in the draft falls into Detroit’s lap. This offense has been performing at a high level with Jared Goff, who has played well this season but will not elevate the roster. Imagine what the Lions could do with a Talent like Bryce Young. Young plays with poise and makes smart decisions with the football. He makes tight window throws look effortless, and is a scrambling threat. Young is a gritty player that would be a perfect fit in Dan Campbell’s culture, and would give Detroit a franchise quarterback.

4. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos – Jalen Carter, Defensive Line, Georgia

Geno Smith has proven he deserves another year as the starting quarterback in Seattle. The Seahawks are currently above .500 and competing for a playoff spot. Jalen Carter may be the second-best prospect in the 2023 draft class. He has the ability to dip his shoulder and Bend around the Blocker to get to the quarterback. Carter has active hands, a high motor, and top-tier acceleration to make plays in the backfield. He has the potential to be a Pro Bowl caliber defensive lineman. Carter can do it all as he has been in on Offensive snaps during his Bulldogs career.

5. Carolina Panthers – CJ Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

The Panthers have lacked stability at the quarterback position for a while now. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker aren’t the long-term answer at the spot. With a new head coach on the way, it is time for the team to get their franchise quarterback. With Bryce Young drafted, the Panthers are left perfectly with CJ Stroud to fill that spot. His great processing ability, NFL-caliber arm, ability to hit receivers in stride, and untapped athleticism make Stroud a great fit for this Panthers team.

6. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints – Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, Georgia

The Eagles are in a unique position, holding a top 10 selection while having the league’s best record. Their roster is loaded with both top-end talent and depth, so they can afford to take on an athletic project like Ringo. He has all the measurables Scouts look for as a 6’2, 210 pound corner, and also has elite speed. Ringo has allowed a 56.6% completion percentage and no touchdowns in his junior season. His Athletic tools are second to none, and his tape is worthy of a top 10 selection. James Bradberry is on a one-year contract, and Ringo could fill his void immediately.

7. Arizona Cardinals—Peter Skoronski, Offensive Line, Northwestern

Arizona needs to solidify their Offensive line to continue to build a winning team. Kyler Murray has shown flashes of a top-tier quarterback as he has one of the best receiving groups in football. Peter Skoronski is a technician, who uses almost picture perfect technique to win against defenders. The Northwestern product has a strong base, so he’s hardly ever moved and plays with a good pad level. Skoronski is a future 10-plus year NFL starter and will be one of Murray’s best friends.

8. Green Bay Packers – Quentin Johnston, Wide Receiver, TCU

While Christian Watson has really started to emerge for the Packers on offense, it is without a doubt that they still need to add more to the position. A big body receiver who is not afraid to go up and battle for contested catches while also being able to smoothly run routes is Quentin Johnston. Over three years he has hauled in 194 receptions, which he has turned into 1,863 yards and 13 touchdowns. Johnston has great stop-and-start ability, which leads to him constantly being open. Johnston is a playmaker that would significantly help either Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love at quarterback.

9. Las Vegas Raiders – Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle, Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. has been a rock all season for the Buckeyes at left tackle after spending his sophomore campaign at guard. The first-team All-Big Ten player has a chance to be the first Offensive lineman off the board in April thanks to his terrific season. Johnson did not give up a sack in Ohio State’s first 11 games and has the best pass protection technique in the class. His power and athleticism make him a Mauler in the run game. Former Buckeye Thayer Munford is currently starting at right tackle for the Raiders. He has played well for a seventh round pick, but fits more naturally at guard. Johnson would allow Vegas to upgrade at multiple positions up front, something they desperately need.

10 Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns – Bryan Bresee, Defensive Line, Clemson

Nick Caserio is sending a message to the entire league that the Texans will win at the line of scrimmage. Adding Anderson Jr. and Breese will be a home run draft for Houston as they need everything. Breese has a high motor that rivals Anderson Jr. for the best in the draft class and a relentless pursuit of the ball. They can beat double teams with brute strength and force. The Clemson lineman has eight sacks and 48 tackles in his career with the Tigers. The AFC South is one of the worst divisions in football, so expect the Texans to make a push to the top soon.