Two young Kilkenny handballers will be spending Christmas in the United States of America.

Anthony Clifford and Kyle Jordon will be Flying to San Francisco in a six-strong Irish side to play in the US 4 Wall Junior Championships.

Anthony is competing in the under-15’s category while Kyle will be in the under-19 category, we caught up with Kilkenny Handball PRO Martin Lawlor who says the lads are in some very fine company;

“The first crew that ever went was Ducksie Walsh and Billy Byrne, back in 1982 or ’81. It is a huge tournament in regards to juvenile handball.”

“It is a very prestigious event, its the biggest event on the American juvenile calendar.”

“Historically Ireland has done very, very well at it. It is sort of the template for anybody who wants to play.”

Three other Kilkenny handballers were so close to making it however Katie Brennan, Conor Doyle & Amy Brennan were Unfortunate to be beaten in the final game at the trials.

Team Ireland :

Girls 15&U – Carmel Kelleher (Cork)

Boys 15&U – Anthony Clifford (Kilkenny)

Girls 17&U – Jodie Keeling (Wexford)

Boys 17&U – Rory Carthy (Roscommon)

Girls 19&U – Leah Minogue (Clare)

Boys 19&U – Kyle Jordan (Kilkenny)

Listen back to the full interview on Scoreline with Kilkenny handball PRO Martin Lawlor below: