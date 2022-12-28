Two Wildcats listed in ESPN’s latest 2023 NBA mock draft

It could be a quiet draft night for the Kentucky basketball program in 2023, with only one Wildcat projected to come off the board in the first round and two seen as draft selections overall. Emerging as a clear Lottery selection and top-tier freshman in college basketball, Cason Wallace sits inside the top 10 at No. 9 overall in ESPN’s latest mock draft. From there, it’s a long wait for the next Wildcat, with Oscar Tshiebwe projected as the No. 54 picks at the end of the second round.

No other Kentucky player is included on the list, leaving Sahvir Wheeler, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, Chris Livingston, CJ Fredrick, Lance Ware, Daimion Collins, Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero on the outside looking in. All nine players will have at least one year of eligibility remaining in 2023-24.

With Kentucky signing five freshmen in 2023 — four five-stars and one four-star — some tough decisions will have to be made regarding current Scholarship pieces one way or another. Will we have more surprise pro decisions or some attrition via the transfer portal? Could a few other pieces work their way into draft contention by year’s end as the rotation is solidified? Either way, it’s going to be a busy offseason for the UK basketball program.

Until then, check out ESPN’s updated first-round mock draft, headlined by a Consensus top-three in Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson:

Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92) – Detroit Pistons Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) – Houston Rockets Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite) – San Antonio Spurs Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) – Charlotte Hornets Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite) – Oklahoma City Thunder Cam Whitmore (Villanova) – Orlando Magic Brandon Miller (Alabama) – Washington Wizards Jarace Walker (Houston) – New Orleans Pelicans Cason Wallace (Kentucky) – Orlando Magic Jett Howard (Michigan) – Indiana Pacers Keyonte George (Baylor) – Utah Jazz Anthony Black (Arkansas) – Toronto Raptors Kel’el Ware (Oregon) – Golden State Warriors Kyle Filipowski (Duke) – LA Clippers GG Jackson II (South Carolina) – Miami Heat Dillon Mitchell (Texas) – Atlanta Hawks Gradey Dick (Kansas) – Portland Trail Blazers Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers) – Sacramento Kings Dariq Whitehead (Duke) – Utah Jazz Terquavion Smith (NC State) – New York Knicks James Nnaji (Barcelona) – Los Angeles Lakers Derek Lively II (Duke) – New York Knicks Taylor Hendricks (UCF) – Charlotte Hornets Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State) – Brooklyn Nets Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite) – Phoenix Suns Leonard Miller (G League Ignite) – Memphis Grizzlies Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine) – Utah Jazz Nikola Durisic (Mega MIS) – Houston Rockets Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA) – Indiana Pacers Coleman Hawkins (Illinois) – Indiana Pacers

What do you think, #BBN? How do you see the offseason shaking out as of today?