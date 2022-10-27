Two weeks before the season-opener, Oregon men’s basketball is dealing with injuries yet again

The Oregon Duck men’s basketball team had an offseason last year full of injuries that kept key players off the floor during training camp. For the second year in a row, the Ducks are dealing with injuries yet again.

Oregon head Coach Dana Altman spoke at the Pac-12 Media Day event for the men’s basketball and revealed the Ducks were still having injuries with multiple players. It’s had an impact on how Oregon practices and how often they practice.

“Our preseason practice has been a little disrupted by injuries. We’ve had a little hard time getting everybody on the floor and playing five-on-five, we haven’t had enough guys to do that,” said Dana Altman. “So we’re moving along slower than I anticipated, but I do like the guys. I think eventually we’ll get most of the guys back on. I’m a little worried about two injuries that we have that we may not get a couple of guys back for a while. But I think the rest of the guys we can get back and get to work.”

Altman didn’t disclose what players were currently dealing with injuries, but he stated two players could be out for quite some time as they work on their recovery.

Oregon sophomore Nate Bittle has previously been dealing with a sprained ankle suffered on the team’s trip to Canada in August. Altman indicated Bittle would be close to getting back on the floor in the near future.

Altman said early on during the season and then throughout the year, the Ducks will lean on a core trio of Veterans in Seniors Will Richardson, N’Faly Dante, and Quincy Guerrier.

“That gives us a great core, and experience is so important in college basketball right now,” said Altman. “Because of the COVID year, a lot of guys staying around, a lot of teams are really old. To compete, I think you’ve got to have that experience. There’s a big difference between an 18-year-old freshman and a 23-year-old fifth-year guy.

“Anyway, I think we’ve got some experience. We’ve got a really talented freshman. So it’s just a matter of getting healthy, staying healthy, and defending and rebounding a lot better than we did a year ago.”

