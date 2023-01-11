two-way player selections for 2022

HighSchoolOT’s third-annual all-state football team is broken up into four categories: special teams, two-way players, offense, and defense. Special teams have already been released, so the two-way players are next.

There are some players who could go on the first team offense and second team defense. There are others whose overall value isn’t reflected by just one side of the ball. That’s why we have the two-way player category. There are five players per team, and triple that number, 15, is the Honorable mention team. We were intentional about not “demoting” a player for being good at two positions — in other words, we wouldn’t take a lock for first-team defense off that team only to move them to a second or third team in the two- way player category. Players on this team would have been moved laterally or up from where they would have been placed on offense, defense, or special teams, but not down.

The HSOT All-State football team is comprehensive in a number of ways. First, it seeks out individual stats for each player and Hudl film for players (even for Offensive linemen). Secondly, it seeks out input not only from our own staff and coaches but also media members across the state. Rather than tallying votes by ballot, HighSchoolOT maintains an open dialogue with these media members to ensure the best all-state team possible.

There are six two-time all-state selections among this year’s two-way all-state players: Chris Peal of Providence Day (previously: 1st team defense); Taivon Derisma of CHASE (previously: 1st team two-way), Nigel Lucas of Wake Forest (previously: HM defense), Cuttler Adams of Robbinsville (previously: HM two-way), Luke Rector of Draughn (previously: 3rd team two- way), and Stephan Zayachkowsky of Porter Ridge (previously: HM two-way).

HSOT all-state football: two-way players

First Team

RB/DB: Jamari Coppage, Greene Central (senior) — Offense — 122 carries, 1,151 yds, 17 TDs; 24 rec, 477 yds, 8 TDs; 1 KOR TD; Defense — 42 tackles, 6 INTs, 5 PBU, 4 INT TDs

WR/DB: Taivon Derisma, CHASE (senior) — Offense — 32 rec, 761 yds, 13 TDs, 1 KOR TD; 5 PR TDs; Defense — 34 tackles, 3 INTs, 6 PBU, 1 FR

DB/RB: Chris Peal, Providence Day (senior) — Georgia recruit; Offense — 121 carries, 1,092 yds, 16 TDs; 24 rec, 365 yds, 4 TDs; 1 KOR TD; 1 Defense — 37 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 11 PBU, 1 BLK FG

RB/LB: Angus Weaver, Polk County (senior) — Offense — 188 carries, 1,646 yds, 22 TDs; 15 rec, 203 yds, 4 TDs; Defense — 120 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 FF

RB/DB: Isaac Weaver, Andrews (senior) — Offense — 147 carries, 1,465 yds, 23 TDs; 17 rec, 351 yds, 4 TDs; 1 KOR TD, 1 PR TD; 40 solo tackles, 10 INTs, 1 INT return TD

Second Team

QB/RB/DB: Brandon Crutchfield, Heritage (junior) — Offense — 29/52 passing (55.8%), 331 yards, 3/0 TD/INT; 54 carries, 456 yds, 8 TDs; 10 carries, 166 yds, 2 TDs Defense — 55 tackles, 8 INTs, 16 PBU, 1 INT TD, 1 FR

WR/DB: Nigel Lucas, Wake Forest (senior) — Gardner-Webb recruit; Offense — 35 rec, 656 yds, 10 TDs; Defense — 47 tackles, 7 INTs, 11 PBU, 1 FF, 3 INT TDs

OL/DL: Nhycer Kelly, Reidsville (senior) — Defense — 96 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 PDs, 2 FF

WR/DB: Israel Powell, Hertford County (senior) — Offense — 45 rec, 983 yds, 11 TDs; 1 PR TD; Defense — 47 tackles, 9 INTs, 3 PBU, 2 FR, 1 INT TD, 1 FR TD

WR/DB: Jordan Young, Monroe (sophomore) — Offense — 52 rec, 1,010 yds, 12 TDs; Defense — 41 tackles, 8 INTs, 3 PBU, 2 BLK PNT

Third Team

LB/WR: Garret Britt, Hobbton (junior) — Defense — 57 tackles, 1 TFL, 10 INT, 2 FR, 1 FF; Offense — 20 rec, 483 yds, 7 TDs

RB/LB/K/P: Chad Giarrusso, Mitchell (senior) — Offense — 154 carries, 1,262 yds (8.2/car, 105.2/game), 17 TDs; 13 rec, 191 yds, 4 TDs; Defense — 59 tackles (4.9/game), 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FR; Kicking — 2/2 FGs, long 35, 62/65 PATs; 11 punts, 41.5 avg, 2 inside 20; 43/81 touchbacks (53.1%)

OL/DL: Luke Rector, Draughn (senior) — Gardner-Webb recruit; Defense — 70 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FR

WR/LB/K: Walker Stroup, Mount Airy (junior) — Offense — 18 rec, 581 yds, 6 TDs; Defense — 112 tackles (7.0/game), 6 TFL, 3 INT, 1 INT TD, 15 PBU, 3 FF, 2 FR; Kicking — 4/4 FGs; 82/88 PAT; 14 punts, 36.2 avg; 50/110 touchbacks (45.5%)

OL/DL: Taysean Williams, Holmes (senior) — Defense — 97 tackles, 2 sacks

Honorable Mention

RB/DB: Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville (junior) — Offense —275 carries, 2,202 yds, 27 TDs; 9 rec, 150 yds, 1 TDs; Defense — 61 tackles, 2 INT, 1 FR

RB/LB: Ashton Brinson, Arendell Parrott (junior) — Offense —252 carries, 2,549 yds (10.1/car, 212.4/game), 31 TDs; 4 rec, 220 yds, 2 TDs; Defense — 159 tackles (13.3/game), 13.0 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 INT TDs, 2 FR, 1 BLK FG, 1 BLK PNT, 1 safety

WR/LB: Jynez Davis, North Edgecombe (senior) — Offense — 10 carries, 20 yds, 2 TDs; 29 rec, 658 yds, 9 TDs; 1 KOR TD; Defense — 95 tackles (7.9/game), 1 sack, 5 PBU, 2 FF, 1 BLK PNT

QB/LB: Ian Gallimore, Mount Airy (junior) — Offense — 51/94 passing (54.3%), 1,058 yds, 10/2 TD/INT; 93 carries, 569 yds, 6 TDs; Defense — 138 tackles (8.6/game), 27 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR

WR/DB: Meechie Graves, Erwin (senior) — Offense — 55 rec, 737 yds, 8 TDs; 1 PR TD; Defense — 41 tackles (4.1/game) 1 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FR

QB/LB: Anthony Harding, Northampton County (senior) — Offense — 35/89 passing (39.3%), 716 yds, 10/5 TD/INT; 188 rushes, 1,351 yds, 21 TDs; Defense — 63 tackles (4.5/game), 12 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 FF, 4 FR, 2 BLK PNT

WR/DB: Queshyn Flippen, Reidsville (junior) — Offense — 56 rec, 915 yds, 11 TDs; 2 PR TDs Defense — 32 tackles, 4 INTs, 6 PBU, 3 INT TDs, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 BLK PNT

OL/DL: Israel Jackson, Franklin (senior) — Defense — 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 3 FR

QB/DB: Omarion Lewis, Tarboro (junior) — Offense — 18/37 passing (48.6%), 453 yards, 7/2 TD/INT; 50 carries, 279 yds, 8 TDs; Defense — 63 tackles, 5 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FR

DE/WR: Arieon Matthews, Winston-Salem Prep (senior) — Offense — 23 carries, 431 yds, 3 TDs; 64 rec, 1,430 yds, 9 TDs, 1 PR TD; Defense — 48 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 PBU, 2 FF, 2 FR, 1 BLK FG

WR/DB: Steven Murrary, Eastern Guilford (sophomore) — Offense — 39 rec, 778 yds, 12 TDs; 1 KOR TD, 1 PR TD; Defense — 36 tackles, 3 INTs, 7 PBU, 1 FR

RB/LB: Matthew Peterson, Ashe County (senior) — RB159 / 1199 / 17 68rec / 634 / 1157 tackles, 1 FF

RB/DB: Hunter Stalcup, Murphy (junior) — Offense — 233 carries, 2,204 yds, 25 TDs; 24 rec, 315 yds, 5 TDs, 1 KOR TD; Defense — 79 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT

RB/LB: DiVon Ward, Holmes (junior) — Offense — 90 carries, 1,031 yds, 20 TDs; Defense — 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR

RB/LB: Stephan Zayachkowsky, Porter Ridge (senior) — Charleston Southern recruit; Offense — 84 carries, 658 yds, 10 TDs; 9 rec, 102 yds; Defense — 93 tackles, 1 sack, 3 INTs