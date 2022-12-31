Two Washington State Women’s basketball players facing possible misdemeanor charges for alleged shoplifting

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State Women’s basketball players Bella Murekatete and Kaia Woods are facing possible misdemeanor charges after allegedly stealing from Walmart, according to a report Thursday from PullmanRadio.com.

The site reported the two allegedly attempted to steal less than $50 in merchandise on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the store and arrested the women, according to police logs. Murekatete and Woods were cooperative, per Pullman Radio.

Police are asking the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office to charge Murekatete and Woods with third-degree misdemeanor theft, per the report.

Murekatete is a senior standout for the Cougars and a graduate of Genesis Prep in Post Falls. She is the team’s leading rebounder (8.0 per game) and the Cougars’ No. 2 scorer (13.6 points per game). Murekatete totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes Friday in WSU’s 71-66 loss to Utah.

Woods, a second-year guard, has appeared in four games off the bench this season. She suited up but didn’t play Friday.

WSU Coach Kamie Ethridge was asked about the situation after the game.

“(I) became aware of it yesterday and it is still in a limbo of gathering real information and details, so I can’t really say anything more,” she said. “I’m just really cautious to overstep and do anything before I really know anything that is reality, and completely reality. I think it’s just like anything – everything just has a process and I’ve got to be patient and not overstep. That’s how we’ll handle it and I think things will become clearer as it goes and, obviously, decisions will be made.”