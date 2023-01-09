Two Virginia Football Offensive Linemen Transfer to ACC Schools

Two former Virginia Offensive linemen announced their transfer Portal destinations on Sunday, as Logan Taylor committed to Boston College and John Paul Flores committed to Louisville. Taylor and Flores, who both appeared in every game and logged a combined 15 starts on the UVA Offensive line this season, became the latest in a growing list of Cavaliers who are transferring to Rival ACC football programs.

.

