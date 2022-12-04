Two UVA Alums Rank in Top 10 of NBA Three-Point Shooting Leaders

The Boston Celtics currently own the best record in the NBA at 18 wins and five losses. Powering that strong start is that the Celtics are currently leading the league in team three-point shooting percentage at 40.4%.

Boston has three players ranked in the top 10 in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage and five ranked in the top 15. Two of those players in the top 10 are former Virginia men’s basketball stars Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser.

In his 7th season in the NBA, Brogdon is currently shooting a career-high 49.3% from three, good for second in the league. Meanwhile, Sam Hauser has continued to reward the Celtics for signing him to a standard contract last summer as he is in the midst of a tremendous sophomore leap, shooting 47.5% from three, good for 8th in the NBA, and nearly tripling his scoring average from his Rookie season.

