Two-time golf state champion Mia Melendez is halfway to legendary status

ANN ARBOR – There are only three Michigan girls Golfers who won individual state titles in all four years of high school and Mia Melendez is halfway there.

Of course, it’s hard to predict whether the Ann Arbor Greenhills sophomore will become the fourth, but it’s clear the young standout is confident in her chances.

“It would be awesome to win all four state championships,” Melendez said. “That’s definitely one of my goals. I think I’m definitely capable of it especially since my game is always continuing to mature and become more solid.”

Melendez’s confidence is valid given how she’s performed on the big stage in her first two years of high school golf.

She has yet to lose a match and has claimed back-to-back Division 4 individual state titles. Her score of 149 at this year’s Finals was good enough to win and was the lowest score of any sophomore in the state and the fifth best among all Golfers regardless of division.

Her consistent play from her freshman season to her sophomore year is what makes her chances to complete the four-peat more realistic.

“She’s definitely got a chance,” said Greenhills Coach Michael Karr. “There’s always new young Talent coming along so it’s hard to say who the next seventh or eighth grader is now that’s going to be a freshman or sophomore in the next couple of years that might challenge her for that.

“But she’s got as good of a chance as anybody to do it.”

While it’s not possible to predict the future, Karr has seen enough from Melendez to already know she’s one of the best prep golfers he’s ever been around.

“To me it’s even more impressive to (win) twice in a row,” he said. “A lot of people win a state title, but it’s hard to repeat. It was a different pressure this year being the known title holder and then having to do that again.

“She’s really confident without being overconfident. She doesn’t take for granted that she has these excellent golf skills. She doesn’t seem like the pressure is getting to her. She’s a calm and cool player.”

Melendez entered this season with a different type of pressure but rose to the challenge each time, including the state Finals where she won by one stroke.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Melendez said. “I just had to fight really hard, and I was so happy when I looked at the Leaderboard and it was in my favor.”

But the success Melendez has earned hasn’t come as a surprise to those around her because of the work she’s put in behind the scenes.

“She’s there before practice and after practice. On weekends when we don’t have practice, she’s out there doing her own work,” Karr said. “That’s really impressive.”

While she’s pleased with what she’s accomplished so far, Melendez said the success she’s already achieved has exceeded even her own expectations.

“I had high expectations for myself coming into high school golf,” she said. “But I wasn’t quite expecting to go undefeated like I have the last two years. I’m proud of myself to be able to use my great abilities to my advantage and not let the pressure get to me.”

Melendez still has two years left and more to play for and the young golfer doesn’t plan on letting her foot off the gas anytime soon.

“It’s a great honor to be at such a high level,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for being at the top and continuing to do well over the years.

“My goal for next year is to have every part of my game very solid. If I continue to work really hard this winter, I can make everything so much easier and be able to win by even more.”

