Two-time Defending Champs Linton-HMB Volleyball is on a roll again

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – Linton-HMB is the two-time Defending state Champion in Class-B volleyball. The Lions graduated 67% of the starters from that team. Despite the graduation of four outstanding seniors, Jaime Richter’s team has picked up right where it left off.

Linton-HMB dropped a match to number-one-ranked Northern Cass in the second outing of the season. The Lions are now on a long winning streak. Last night against Shiloh Christian, they made it 27 in a row. Shaylee Bosch is their main weapon on the front row.

“I believe that Shaylee is probably the best hitter I’ve ever had,” said Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB head coach. “She can do those quicks like no other kid I’ve ever coached. She’s pretty dynamic. We try to get her the ball when we can but my other hitters like Kaylee Wininger, she really stepped it up in the game against Oakes. Lacey Bosch, Paige Hulm they’re all kind of doing their own thing too and I’m just really proud of what they’re doing.”

One of the main reasons why the Lions don’t seem to be skipping a beat is you have to remember the players on the JV last year practiced against the two-time state champs every day.

“Last year, our JV got us as good as we were last year because of our JV and they were so good, so I don’t think anyone realizes because they were so good that they got better too by playing us and now when they come in, even at the beginning of the year, when we played with them it felt normal,” said Gracie Schumacher, Linton-HMB setter.

“It made me a better player individually and with my team, because playing against the top team in the state every day is actually a lot of fun. You learn to react to the ball faster and it makes playing way more fun,” said Paige Hulm, Linton-HMB hitter.

The Lions have two games left on the regular season schedule against Mobridge-Pollock and Trinity before the district tournament begins on October 28.

