Two-Time Defending Champ NJCU Tabbed Preseason NJAC Women’s Basketball Favorite

PITMAN — Two-time Defending Champion NJCU has been tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 NJAC Women’s Basketball title, based on a poll of the league’s 10 head coaches. The Gothic Knights garnered four first place votes.

Rowan picked up a first place vote and finished second in the poll, followed by Montclair State in third also with one first place vote. Kean, with three first place votes, is fourth overall in the preseason poll. Rounding out a balanced poll with the final first place vote is TCNJ, which is Predicted fifth. William Paterson was selected as the dark horse team to watch this year, followed by Stockton, Ramapo, Rutgers-Newark, and Rutgers-Camden.

NJCU enters the 2022-23 season getting looks nationally, as the Gothic Knights are receiving votes in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25.

NJAC Women’s basketball is strong up and down, with the overwhelming majority of top players back at every program this season. The conference also boasts two D3hoops.com Preseason All-Americans in Kean’s Shannon McCoy (Third Team) and NJCU’s Damaris Rodriguez (Fourth Team).

NJCU Returns 10 of 11 players from last year’s Championship team. Rodriguez has been pivotal for the Gothic Knights, as the Preseason All-American and two-time NJAC All-Conference honoree led the NJAC in scoring (21.2 ppg) and assists (7.2 apg) last year. She also boasted a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio to rank first in the conference. She also registered 2.5 steals per game to rank fifth and was the sixth-most efficient free throw shooter last year at 74.3 percent. She is joined by Laney Fox, a Second Team All-NJAC pick last year, who ranked in the top 15 in scoring (13.9 ppg; 12th), rebounding (6.8 rpg; 13th), and assists (2.9 apg; 6th). Jada Camacho is also a double-digit scorer back for the Gothic Knights after chipping in 11.3 points per game. Her defensive game is also key, as she ranked fourth last year in blocked shots (1.4 bpg) and was 12th in rebounding (6.8 rpg). Liyah Allen (7.3 rpg) and Jimmirah Johnson (8.1 rpg) are also back and were a big part of the reason why NJCU was the top rebounding team in the conference last year. Jasmine Reese and Briana Davis also return to the court this season. Head Coach Pat Devaney also welcomes a handful of newcomers looking to strengthen an already power-packed squad, including transfers Kyara Cowan (Adelphi), Jade-Dee Tolentino (FDU-Florham), and Janieris Rodriguez (Passaic County College) along with Rookies Jalynn Clark (Elizabeth HS) and Elyssa Russo (Teaneck HS).

Rowan looks to contend this season with its core starting unit back. Two-time all-conference selections Nicole Mallard, Grace Marshall, and Dakota Adams look to lead the Profs this season. Mallard, a First Team honoree last year, put up 14.0 points per game to rank 11th in the NJAC. She was also a 76 percent free throw shooter to rank fifth. Marshall ranked sixth in the conference with 2.4 steals per game last year while scoring 12.6 points and pulling down 3.8 rebounds per outing. Adams was sixth last year in rebounding with 7.9 boards per game while also adding double-digit scoring at 11.1 points per game. Ayanna Johnson, the 2019-20 NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team honoree, returns to the court after missing last season due to injury. She crashed the boards at a 12.8 rebounds per game clip in 2019-20 while also racking up 109 blocks on the season (3.5 bpg). Eliana Santana also returns to the lineup after contributing a solid 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last year. Head Coach Demetrius Poles also welcomes a seasoned transfer in forward/center Danielle McCurdy, who played for Scranton’s NCAA Tournament team last year.

Montclair State graduated several starters from last year, including 2021-22 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Trisha Peterson. However, the Red Hawks return the services of two-time NJAC All-Conference honoree Nickie Carter. Carter was a First Team pick last year and was the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. She was the conference’s second-leading scorer at 17.1 points per game last season and ranked as the third-most efficient free throw shooter at 83.5 percent. Carter was also ranked in the top 15 in steals per game (2.2; 8th) and assists per game (2.3; 15th). Head Coach Karin Harvey welcomes transfer Teresa Wolak, who played at Division I Rider. She also brings in a large freshman class looking to make an immediate contribution, led by Shannon Hughes out of Bethpage High School on Long Island.

Kean head Coach Mandy King brings back a solid core to a Cougar Squad looking to compete in the conference this year. Shannon McCoy is back for a fifth year. The Preseason All-American, reigning NJAC Player of the Year, and four-time All-Conference honoree has been at the top of the NJAC since bursting onto the scene as the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year. She ranked first last year with an 85.4 percent free throw clip and was fifth in scoring (16.6 ppg), eighth in rebounding (7.4 rpg), and in the top 20 in assists (2.2 apg). She is joined by 2021-22 NJAC Second Team honoree Brittany Graff, who was third last year in the conference in steals (2.5 spg) and fourth in assists (3.5 apg) while scoring 12.1 points per outing. Macy Seaman also returns. One of the top defense players, she averaged over a block a game and pulled down 5.7 boards while chipping in 5.7 points.

TCNJ Returns a solid experienced group, led by Julia Setaro who earned NJAC Second Team honors last year. The Sharpshooter from downtown led the NJAC in three-point field goal percentage (38.6%) and made Threes (2.6 per game). She was sixth in overall scoring (15.3 ppg) and was second in the NJAC with an 83.5 percent free throw clip. Setaro also dished 2.1 assists and pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game. She is joined by sophomore point guard Nina Branchizio, who scored 8.2 points per game last season and added 2.4 boards and 2.1 assists. Head Coach Chessie Jackson also welcomes newcomer Katie Fricker out of Cherokee High School, who is vying for early playing time.

William Paterson looks to be in the mix for a playoff spot once again. Two-time All-Conference honoree Justina Cabezas Returns after an outstanding season last year. She was seventh in the NJAC in both scoring (15.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.4 rpg) and was the conference’s most efficient shooter at a 47.9 percent clip from the field. She also averaged 1.2 blocks per game to rank eighth in the conference. Brianna Smith also returns after nearly averaging double figures last year; she scored 9.8 points per game and chipped in 2.5 boards and 2.0 assists. Yakira Rosa brings back solid all-around skills after averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season. Victoria Palladino also looks to make an impact after chipping in 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. She was also in the top 10 in the NJAC in assists (2.7 apg). Head Coach Erin Monahan welcomes a pair of newcomers looking to make an immediate contribution, including guard/forward Renee Wells out of Middletown South High School and guard Luna Kirby out of Linden Hall.

Stockton’s Squad includes a solid core of returners, including all-conference honoree Madison LaRosa. LaRosa ranked eighth in the NJAC and is the leading returning scorer for the Ospreys at 14.8 points per game. She was also fourth in free throw percentage, hitting 76.5 percent of her shots. She is joined by Emma Morrone, who ranked second among all NJAC players last year with 2.7 steals per game. Morrone also contributed 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Ionyonia Alves has been a solid player for the Ospreys and is back for this season. She chipped in 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds last year. Head Coach Devin Jefferson brings in a large group of newcomers. Junior college transfer Madison Dulude is one of nine newcomers to the Osprey squad. She spent last season at Rowan College South Jersey (Gloucester) after starting 20 of 26 games for William Paterson in 2019-20. She averaged 10.5 points per game that year.

Ramapo will be led by reigning NJAC Rookie of the Year Jada Thompson, who returns for her sophomore season. Thompson, also a Second Team pick last year, was third among all NJAC players with 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She was also among the top 10 in scoring, averaging 14.5 points. Bridget Cahill also returns and is another scoring option for the Roadrunners. She put up 11.6 points per game last year and was one of the top three-point shooters at 37.3 percent. Olivia Johnstone (9.2 ppg), Jackie Ventricelli (8.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg), and Shannon Burns (7.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg) also return to the court. Head Coach Mike Eineker welcomes a pair of transfers in guards Carley Martin (Misericordia) and Salma Eddahiri (Centenary) along with freshman Karly Wittenbauer (JP Stevens).

Rutgers-Newark is under the tutelage of new head Coach Stacey Townsend. The former Seton Hall player was named the ninth head coach in Scarlet Raider program history in August, and looks to build her program. She will rely on a few Returners to ease the team through the coaching transition, including Ebony Odom-Barnes and Syncere Lambert. Odom-Barnes is the leading returning scorer (9.6 ppg) and was the fourth-ranked rebounder in the NJAC last year at 8.3 boards per game. Lambert also chipped in 9.3 points per game last season. Townsend also welcomes newcomer Sanaa Brodie, a guard/forward out of Farrell Area High School in Pennsylvania, looking to make an immediate contribution.

Rutgers-Camden is also in the first year of a new coaching staff. James Boney, named the 14th head Coach in Scarlet Raptor program history, is no stranger to the NJAC having served as an Assistant Coach at Montclair State and Kean. Boney’s Squad boasts a pair of key Returners in Jalissa Pitts and Rahzirah Blocker. Blocker was the NJAC’s third-leading scorer last year at 17.1 points per game and Pitts was in the top 10 at 14.3 points per game. Pitts, a two-time all-conference selection, was also among the NJAC’s top 15 in assists (2.7 apg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg). Jania Pitts is also back this year after contributing 6.1 points and 3.6 boards last season. Boney is also looking for newcomer Deja Briggs to make an immediate contribution. Briggs joins the Squad from BCIT-Westampton.

The 2022-23 season tips off today with TCNJ and Montclair State each opening at home. The first NJAC contests of the season are set for Tuesday, Nov. 22.

2022-23 NJAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll (first place votes in parentheses)

1. NJCU (4)

2. Rowan (1)

3. Montclair State (1)

4. Kean (3)

5. TCNJ (1)

6. William Paterson (dark horse)

7. Stockton

8. Ramapo

9. Rutgers-Newark

10. Rutgers-Camden