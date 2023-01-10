Two-Time Champs Men’s Volleyball Opens 2023 Season This Week

HONOLULU – The two-time Defending national Champion University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team begins its quest for a three-peat by hosting Ball State in a pair of matches to open the 2023 campaign. The teams will play Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is 7:00 pm both nights. On Friday, the team will unveil their 2022 national championship banner in a pre-match ceremony.

MATCHES #1-2 Who #1 Hawai’i (0-0) vs. #6 Ball State (0-0) Date | Time Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:00 pm and Friday, Jan. 13, 7:00 p.m Location Honolulu, O’ahu — SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (analyst). Live Stream ESPN+ (blacked out in Hawaii) Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawaii Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

FIRST SERVE

This week’s season-opening series is a rematch of last year’s NCAA Championship semifinals, which Hawai’i rallied to win in five sets. UH would go on to win their second straight NCAA title.

During the pre-game of Friday’s match, the 2022 NCAA Championship banner will be unveiled from the rafters of SimpliFi Arena.

UH is 35-9 all-time in season-openers including an 11-2 mark under head Coach Charlie Wade . The Warriors have won nine straight season-openers dating back to 2014.

. The Warriors have won nine straight season-openers dating back to 2014. UH has an 18-match home win streak dating back to 2021. The Warriors finished 18-0 at SimpliFi Arena last season, their third undefeated home record in the last six years. Hawai’i also has a 23-match regular season home win streak since 2021.

This year marks the second consecutive year and third time in four seasons that UH is the preseason No. 1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

This year also marks the second straight year that UH is opening the season at home against a team from the MIVA. Last year, the Warriors swept a two-match series with Loyola-Chicago.

The teams met on opening night twice previously—both on the opening day of the Outrigger Invitational. The Cardinals won the 2011 meeting in straight sets while UH won in three in 1996.

UH leads the series 13-5 including a 10-1 advantage in Honolulu. The Cardinals swept a two-match series in Muncie, Ind., last season, winning in straight sets in the opener and in five in the rematch. UH played that series without a setter Jakob Thelle middle Blocker Guilherme Voss and outside hitter Chaz Galloway due to health and safety or injury.

middle Blocker and outside hitter due to health and safety or injury. UH head coach Charlie Wade begins his 14th season and has guided the Warriors to five NCAA Appearances in the last seven full seasons, including back-to-back titles the last two years.

begins his 14th season and has guided the Warriors to five NCAA Appearances in the last seven full seasons, including back-to-back titles the last two years. UH Returns all seven starters from last season’s Squad that finished 27-5.

Raised on Maui, BSU head Coach Donan Cruz earned AVCA Coach of the Year honors last season, his first at Ball State. The Cardinals finished with a 23-4 record and captured both the MIVA regular season and tournament titles.

PROMOTIONS

Promotions & Giveaways: Hawaiian Airlines is the series sponsor and will distribute free Men’s Volleyball roster cards and Hawaiian Airlines calendar posters prior to both matches at Gate A. On Friday, the Rainbow Warriors will celebrate their 2022 NCAA National Championship with a banner unveiling during pre-game. The first 6,000 fans will receive a Championship Banner Rally Towel. Visit the sports marketing table (located at Gate A) to participate in the Promotions and win great prizes. “Family Pack” Promotion: A “Family Pack” promotion is available for men’s volleyball regular season home matches. With the purchase of two adult tickets, fans will receive one youth (ages 4-high school) ticket free for every youth ticket purchased (maximum of two free tickets). “Family Pack” tickets for men’s volleyball can be purchased at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office in advance and or on game day. Group Rate Packages: Groups of 24 or more qualify for group rate pricing. Group tickets are available for purchase online at www.etickethawaii.com.

