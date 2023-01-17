Two-Time Champ Norris Cole Talks About What He Learned Playing for the Miami Heat

Former NBA point guard Norris Cole spent nearly four years with the Miami Heat, winning two championships in three NBA Finals appearances.

Cole told Inside the Heat about what he learned playing in Miami.

“One of the top things I learned is being able to perform in high-leverage situations,” Cole said. “It’s one thing to make a play, but it’s another thing to make a play when everything is riding on you. When it’s Championship or Bust or you’re playing for home-court advantage. When you’re playing down in a series, and especially playing against other teams with Hall of Famers like us.”

