Two Terps freshmen earn national honors

In a promising sign for the future, a freshman was one of the top players for Maryland football on offense and defense. Both of them, running backs Roman Hemby and linebacker Jaishawn Barham, were named freshman all-Americans by College Football News on Tuesday. Barham, who led all Big Ten freshmen with 53 tackles, was named a first-team choice, while Hemby, who led all Big Ten freshmen with 1,200 yards from scrimmage, was a third-team selection.

Via the Maryland press release:

Barham is one of only three Terps to start every game he played on the defensive side of the ball and had over five tackles in six different games.

He led the team with 6.5 tackles for loss, while also tying for the team lead and ranking 18th in the Big Ten with 4.0 sacks. Barham was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection, the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on October 10 and a Midseason Freshman All-American by The Athletic, while also being chosen as a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist.

A running back from Bel Air, MD, Hemby recorded 924 rushing yards in his redshirt freshman season and led all Big Ten freshmen with 1,200 yards from scrimmage. The running back scored 10 touchdowns on the ground, the most for a Terrapin since 2015.

Hemby rushed for 100 yards in four of Maryland’s seven wins (114 vs. Buffalo, 151 vs. SMU, 107 at Indiana & 179 vs. Northwestern), tied with Anthony McFarland Jr. for the most in a single season of any freshman in Maryland history. The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection had two games of three touchdowns (Northwestern & Rutgers), and is the first Terp to ever be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice.

Maryland is one of only two schools (Penn State) in the Big Ten to have multiple All-American selections.

Maryland Football Scoop: Big Decision Made | Portal Time | Flip Watch

Barham, a four-star Recruit from Baltimore Powerhouse St. Frances Academy whom Mike Locksley Flipped from South Carolina on National Signing Day, has more than lived up to the hype and looks like a budding star for the Terps. Hemby, a former three-star recruit from John Carroll (Md.), beat several other young backs for the job and also looks like an invaluable building block for the program moving forward.